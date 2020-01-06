Qualcomm is improving voice quality on your Bluetooth accessories with the new aptX Voice codec, part of Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive audio technology suite. Now, voice calls will come through with a wide 32kHz frequency range, similar to the HD quality audio provided by aptX for music. The new codec relies on compatible hardware, and Qualcomm says the latest flagship and midrange phones with Snapdragon 865 and 765 chips will support the next round of Bluetooth devices to use Qualcomm's Bluetooth Audio system-on-chip later this year.

Qualcomm details a number of improvements that better frequency range and the flat 16kHz frequency response will bring to Bluetooth calls. It will be easier to understand accented speakers, and easier to decipher words with similar sounds such as "s" and "f," which are often indistinguishable on a Bluetooth headset call. It will also be easier to understand faint talkers or distinguish between multiple voices speaking at the same time.

Qualcomm isn't just targeting the consumer market. Improved voice quality will put less overall strain on the listener, which goes a long way in businesses with heavy calling operations.

"As consumers increasingly use wireless headsets and earbuds for making and receiving calls, aptX Voice is the answer to ensuring higher clarity and quality of call experience," says James Chapman, Qualcomm vice president and general manager, Voice, Music, and Wearables. Of course, this will also become more important as rumored flagships start dropping ports altogether and consumers are forced to use Bluetooth for hands-free calls.

