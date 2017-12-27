Starting January 4, 2018, Cristiano R. Amon will take charge as the new president of Qualcomm.

This past year has been a pretty rough one for Qualcomm, and things likely won't let up anytime soon going into 2018. However, as the company does head into the new year, it'll be doing so under the leadership of a new president.

On December 27, 2017, Qualcomm announced that Executive Vice President of Qualcomm Technologies and President of QCT, Cristiano R. Amon, will be promoted to President of Qualcomm Incorporated starting January 4, 2018. Amon will retain his spot as President of QCT with this new role, and he'll be reporting directly to CEO Steve Mollenkopf.

When talking about Cristiano R. Amon, Mollenkopf said:

Cristiano's unique mix of business, engineering and operational skills and experience make him ideally suited to continue driving Qualcomm's technology and leadership positions across mobile, IoT, automotive, edge computing and networking – and lead the transition to 5G.

Amon has been working at Qualcomm since 1995 under many different titles. He's spent the past five years involved with Qualcomm's semiconductor operations, and as President of Qualcomm, Amon will create new strategies for the company that'll allow it to grow its main business and establish new opportunities.

