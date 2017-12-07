A move to help push artificial intelligence even further.

Qualcomm's second annual Snapdragon Technology Summit is still underway in Hawaii, and during the second day of the event, the company announced a new partnership with Chinese web service provider Baidu in a move to help optimize DuerOS for Snapdragon processors.

DuerOS is Baidu's own artificial intelligence (think Google Assistant or Alexa), and by working with Qualcomm, Baidu will be able to release and optimize it for phones that are powered by Snapdragon silicon – including the new Snapdragon 845.

With these optimizations, DuerOS will be able to feature an always-on component using Qualcomm's Aqstic audio codec so that it can be summoned at any time by saying "Xiaodu Xiaodu." In addition to this, Baidu will also be able to implement both echo and noise cancellation features so users can talk to DuerOS is just about any environment.

DuerOS first launched earlier at the beginning of 2017, but it's already established more than 130 different partners. You can find DuerOS on not only phones, but televisions, smart speakers, refrigerators, and more throughout China. This partnership with Qualcomm is a big one to help progress the AI even further, and it'll be mighty interesting to see what effect this has in the coming months.

