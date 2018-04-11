If you're rocking a modern Android phone, chances are it's powered by a Qualcomm processor. Qualcomm's become most well-known for its mobile processors that are found in millions of gadgets, and now the company's further expanding into the Internet of Things (IoT) world with its new Vision Intelligence Platform.

At the heart of the Vision Intelligence Platform are Qualcomm's QCS605 and QCS603 chipsets, and they both feature the Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence Engine, machine learning, computer vision, and Qualcomm's "most advanced image signal processor to date."

The platform is capable of 4K video at 60 FPS and 5.7K at 30 FPS.

Qualcomm's marketing the platform as a tool for 360-degree/VR cameras, smart displays, smart security cameras, etc., and KEDACOM and Richo THETA have both already announced that they'll be making products based on the new tech in the near future.

Image quality is a huge factor for these types of gadgets, and that's something the Vision Intelligence Platform should excel at. According to Qualcomm, the system can support 4K video at 60 FPS, 5.7K at 30 FPS, and multiple simultaneous streams at "lower resolutions." There's also advanced electronic imagine stabilization and staggered HDR that should help to cut down on the ghosting effect that's sometimes seen with HDR video.

On top of all that, the Vision Intelligence Platform also supports Bluetooth 5.1, aptX audio, Aqstic audio, Qualcomm's 3D Audio Suite, and 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi with MU-MIMO.

For even more of the nitty-gritty details, you can read through Qualcomm's entire press release here.

