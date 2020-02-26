Almost every major flagship in 2020 will likely be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865. While the first batch of phones sporting the SoC, such as the Galaxy S20 series, have already been unannounced, in a new press release this week, Qualcomm name-dropped, and confirmed the existence of, a bunch of phones we had previously not known much about.

The company claimed that its silicon was leading the charge in bringing 5G to the masses, and confirmed that the following phones would have a Snapdragon 865 under the hood:

Black Shark 3

FCNT arrows 5G

iQOO 3

Legion Gaming Phone

Nubia Red Magic 5G

OPPO Find X2

realme X50 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro

ROG Phone 3

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

Sharp AQUOS R5G

Sony Xperia 1 II

vivo APEX 2020 Concept Phone

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro

ZenFone 7

ZTE Axon 10s Pro

What's most interesting about the list is the fact that some of these phones have not yet been announced. And while it was conventional wisdom to expect they would feature a Snapdragon 865 given their flagship branding, Qualcomm is still jumping the gun by revealing the phones' specs even before their manufacturers have announced them.

Still, it's nice to know that what's coming down the line in terms of flagships. The chipmaker also foreshadowed the eventual release of more than 70 devices altogether that are powered by its latest SoC, while "more than 1,750 designs have been announced or are in development based on [the] Snapdragon 8-series mobile platforms."