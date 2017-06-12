The company has teamed up with Johnson and Johnson's Diabetes Care Companies to help bring wireless capabilities to an oft-used blood glucose meter.

Qualcomm's subsidiary, Qualcomm Life, Inc., announced that it is taking steps to help solidify its role in medical tech by hooking up with the makers behind connected blood glucose meters.

Qualcomm plans to bring better wireless capabilities to LifeScan's OneTouch Verio Flex, which already syncs data through Bluetooth. The technology will essentially help streamline the current wireless process so that those who suffer from diabetes don't have to feel constantly tethered to their personal monitors.

From the official press release:

By using Qualcomm Life's medical-grade 2net™ solution, physicians will be able to conveniently access all of the patients' blood glucose data from Lifescan's OneTouch Verio Flex blood glucose monitoring system with built-in Bluetooth Smart Technology, which wirelessly sends data to the OneTouch Reveal cloud-based application. Prior to leveraging Qualcomm Life's 2net solution, the data capture process was manual and cumbersome for physicians, requiring multiple cables and software versions. This new connected diabetes care provides streamlined access to a patient's historical and recent blood glucose levels, empowering physicians and the care team to make more proactive, informed care decisions based on data trends.

Both Qualcomm and Lifescan plan to debut the upgraded glucose monitoring system later this year and expand the program globally in 2018.