Qualcomm sort of unveiled the Snapdragon 845 today at its annual summit.

While day one of Qualcomm's annual Snapdragon Summit was largely dedicated to the chipmaker's collaboration with Microsoft, and the proliferation of the Always Connected PC, Cristiano Amon, executive vice president of Qualcomm Technologies, teased tomorrow's unveiling of the Snapdragon 845.

We've been expecting this announcement for some time. The Snapdragon 835 was in practically every high-end Android phone this year, and brought a bunch of performance and efficiency improvements over 2016's well-received Snapdragon 820 and 821. While the Snapdragon 845 isn't supposed to change the game too much in terms of performance — expect a 10-20% boost in CPU specs and a 20-25% bump in GPU — Qualcomm is doubling down on the support of wide-gamut OLED displays, and artificial intelligence, which we've seen from competitors like Apple and Huawei in recent months.

While we'll learn more about the specifics of the product tomorrow, we learned a few interesting tidbits on day one:

Samsung Foundry will be once again working with Qualcomm to build the flagship Snapdragon chip, with improvements to the existing 10nm manufacturing process.

Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun, came on stage to confirm that the company's 2018 Mi flagship will have the Snapdragon 845 platform in it — which isn't a surprise.

For now, stay tuned for more information on the Snapdragon 845.