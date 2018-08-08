Every year, flagship phones get more expensive but harder to differentiate from their mid-range and budget counterparts. It's not that those $700+ phones are getting worse but that, as the technology inside them matures, their features get commoditized and brought down to less expensive silicon.

That's why the Snapdragon 670 is exciting. It's the sequel to the Snapdragon 660 we see in devices like the BlackBerry KEY2, but it's much closer to the newly-announced Snapdragon 710, and even the 845, than any of its 600-series predecessors. To start, it uses the same Kryo 360 cores as the Snapdragon 845, but limits the performance cores to two, running at 2.0GHz, while it falls back on a cluster of six efficiency cores, each running at 1.7GHz. It's also the first 600 chip to use Qualcomm's excellent Adreno 600-series GPU, specifically the Adreno 615. There's a Spectra 250 ISP for enhanced dual camera support, and an X12 modem with support for speeds of up to 600Mbps down and 150Mbps up, as well. Finally, the Hexagon 685 DSP ensures the chip supports the latest AI platforms from Google and others.