Anyone who's curious about the future of smartwatches running on Wear OS will want to circle September 10th on the calendar. That's the day that Qualcomm will formally announce its new processing platform for smartwatches.

As we've previously reported, this announcement is expected to reinvigorate the Android smartwatch segment and provide a significant upgrade from the Snapdragon Wear 2100, which is currently the best Qualcomm chipset available for wearables.

According to what's been leaked so far, the new chip will come standard with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, with options available for GPS and LTE. The new chipset should allow for smaller smartwatches and improved battery life, and the event will also be used to unveil a new smartwatch running the chipset, along with announcements for other smartwatches that will be available for the holiday shopping season.

So far, we only have scant details on what to actually expect from the event. Still, it's good to finally have a firm date set to see the future of Wear OS.

