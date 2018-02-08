Despite increasing its offer by $16 billion, Qualcomm still refuses to sell to Broadcom.
Ever since early November of last year, there have been talks of Broadcom being interested in acquiring chip-maker Qualcomm. The deal was turned down by Qualcomm's Board of Directors later that same month, but a report quickly followed this up suggesting that Qualcomm would reconsider its decision if Broadcom offered more money.
Broadcom recently came back to Qualcomm with a new offer of $121 billion ($16 billion more than the initial $105 billion), but even so, Qualcomm continued to refuse the deal.
Qualcomm says that the $121 billion "materially undervalues" its worth, and this is essentially the same response the company gave when it rejected Broadcom's first offer. However, while this is good news for the time being, there's still the potential that Qualcomm will eventually sell.
It's reported that Qualcomm is willing to meet with Broadcom to try and get a price that it deems itself to be worthy of, so if Broadcom continues to offer more cash, we may be looking at a buyout.
Stay tuned, folks.
Wow we, how do you turn down a deal like this. Is Qualcomm really worth that kind of money. For myself I couldn't get to the bank fast enough! Yikes!
It's not only about their worth now. They are looking at their growth potential in the immediate future - especially with 5G tech on the Horizon. If I were them, I'd have the same attitude. I wouldn't even take a call for an offer less than 150 Billion.
I'm thinking this is about to go hostile next. If Qualcomm continues to play hardball, time to take the case directly to the Shareholders.
No means no broadcom, have some respect.
Heating up.
🍿