Android P was one of Google's biggest talking points during the I/O opening keynote on May 8, and following the announcement of Developer Preview 2 and its new beta, Qualcomm's confirmed that its three top processors already fully support the new software.

The processors in question include the Snapdragon 845, 660, and 636, and because of this rapid support, Qualcomm notes it'll be easier for OEMs to update their existing hardware to Android P when the software officially launches.

In other words, we should (hopefully) see faster adoption of Android P compared to Oreo and other past releases.

Commenting on this, Google's Vice President of Engineering, Dave Burke, said –