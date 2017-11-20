An increase of $10-per-share from Broadcom could result in a deal with Qualcomm actually going through.

At the beginning of this month, a report came to light that Broadcom was interested in buying Qualcomm for $105 billion. Qualcomm's Board of Directors rejected this deal a little over a week later, but since then, it now looks like the offer could come back into consideration – if the price is right.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Qualcomm's investors will sell to Broadcom if the offer of $70-per-share is increased to at least $80.

When Qualcomm rejected Broadcom's offer on November 13, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, Paul Jacobs, said that Broadcom's initial offer "significantly undervalues Qualcomm relative to the Company's leadership position in mobile technology and our future growth prospects." In other words, if Broadcom offers more money, we might have a deal after all.

Broadcom's current CEO is Hock Tan, and throughout his professional life, he's proven to be a pretty tough negotiator. The last three company's than Tan helped to complete deals on include LSI Corp, Broadcom Corp., and Brocade Communication Systems Inc. With all of these deals, the most Tan's ever gone over for his initial offer is 6.8-percent.

For example, when working out a deal with LSI, the company's CEO Abhi Talwalker asked for a 10-cents-per-share increase on what had been offered. In response to this, Tan wouldn't budge. Considering that Qualcomm is asking for $10 more per share, and its chances aren't looking too bright.

We've already made it clear a couple of times why we're against a deal between Qualcomm and Broadcom, so to know that one is still a possibility isn't the best way to start the week. We'll be following this story closely for any future updates, so stay tuned.

