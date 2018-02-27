If you're using a flagship Android phone, you likely have an 800-series Snapdragon processor. If you're using a mid-range phone, chances are your Snapdragon chip starts with a 6. If you're rocking an entry-level phone, it's probably a 200- or 400-series Snapdragon.

Today, Qualcomm is going odd, announcing a Snapdragon 700 series, cribbing a number of features from its high-end Snapdragon 800s without the eye-watering prices.

The announcement doesn't specify any particular platform names — the series encompasses multiple chips being sourced to manufacturers later this year, for debut late 2018 or early 2019 — but the company says that the chips will have twice the AI performance as the top-tier 600-series chip, the Snapdragon 660, while retaining most of the Spectra ISP, Hexagon DSP, Kryo CPUs, Adreno GPUs and ultra-fast LTE connectivity of the 800 series.

Qualcomm says all chips in the Snapdragon 700 series will offer "up to 30% improvements in power efficiency, and better performance and battery life across numerous applications compared to the Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform," and be capable of charging using the company's proprietary Quick Charge 4 tech.