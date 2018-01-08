Qualcomm announced that more than 60 devices use its aptX HD codec, bringing more detailed music over a wireless connection.

As more and more manufacturers turn towards ditching the headphone jack, more and more users are turning to Bluetooth headphones and speakers to get their jam on. This used to mean compressed, horrible sounding music, but no so: with features like aptX, your songs sound much better than they used to with older headphones.

The latest version of the aptX codec family is aptX HD, and at CES 2018 Qualcomm shared that over 60 products were on the market with support for the codec. Manufacturers with devices with aptX HD include:

Wondering if your device supports aptX HD? Qualcomm has the full list on its site. From Qualcomm:

At CES® 2018, Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), today announced its high definition Bluetooth® wireless audio codec, Qualcomm® aptX™ HD, is now available on more than 60 products, meaning consumers and audiophiles now have more options than ever to access and enjoy premium HD sound with the support of our technology. aptX HD is an enhanced codec that supports 24-bit music quality over Bluetooth and has been engineered to improve the signal-to-noise ratio, resulting in lower background noise. This improved technology helps listeners to hear even the smallest details in their music and is designed to provide realistic audio quality that is hard to distinguish from the actual live sound produced by the musician. "We helped to revolutionize the Bluetooth stereo listening experience with aptX, which is designed to vastly improve the quality of music delivered over a Bluetooth connection and the aptX logo on a package represents this proven quality. Now with aptX HD we are helping to meet growing demand for high resolution audio from consumers looking for even higher levels of sound quality from their devices," said Jonny McClintock, director, product marketing, Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd. "It's a very exciting time for both consumers and the audio industry because with aptX HD we're helping to make the Bluetooth wireless listening experience indistinguishable from wired and we're seeing growing traction commercially as a result."

