Qualcomm's Snapdragon 800-series platforms get most of the headlines, but it's the mid-range 600 and 400-series that power more devices and are critical to the performance of less expensive phones. With that in mind, Qualcomm has announced the new Snapdragon 632, 439 and 429 — upgrades from the current 626, 430 and 425, respectively.

Further pushing the envelope in the mid-range, the Snapdragon 632 brings some nice features. The base architecture is 8 Kryo 250 CPU cores, split into 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency-focused cores each at 1.8GHz. There's a new Adreno 506 GPU, support for FHD+ displays and support for up to dual 13MP cameras or a single 24MP camera with real-time portrait mode processing and wide-angle lenses. The new 632 is likely to power phones up to the $400 MSRP range — and if the current devices using the 626 are any indication, this will be a great chip for getting enough power while having great battery efficiency.

You'll see these chips in thousands of phone models over the next two years.

On the lower end, things aren't as exciting. The Snapdragon 439 is an octa-core chip with Cortex A53 cores arranged in a set of 4 at 1.95GHz for performance and another 4 at 1.45GHz for efficiency. The 429 is a basic quad-core unit, with just the performance set of 1.95GHz cores. The 439 supports FHD+ displays and 12MP single or 8+8MP dual cameras, while the 429 maxes out at HD+ and 16MP or 8+8MP cameras. You'll find the 439 and 429 in thousands of varieties of mid-range phones over the next couple years, from the $300 range all the way down toward $100 MSRP.

Outside of those differences, there are some consistencies. All of the new chips use the same supporting chips for functions like RF and audio, all support dual SIM with dual VoLTE connections, and each has some level of native artificial intelligence processing built in. A sneaky important announcement is that all three chips are using FinFET 3D transistor technology, which is used in high-end chips and lets them be more powerful while also using less power. So even though the 600 and 400-series are still not high-end chips, they're sharing some core technology with the 700 and 800 series.

These aren't high-end chips, but they share some core technology with Qualcomm's best.

A notable talking point from Qualcomm is the cross-compatibility with these new chips and existing ones. The 632 is pin compatible with the existing 626, 625 and 450 chips, and the 439 and 429 are pin compatible between each other — that all means that manufacturers can pick and choose which one they want without making further architectural changes on their boards, and in the case of the 632 they could more easily choose to move from an older chip to the newer one in the middle of a development cycle.

Qualcomm's partners are expected to release phones with the new platforms in the second half of 2018, so we won't have to wait long to see what these processors can do in the real world.

Press release: