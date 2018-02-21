Mobile World Congress 2018 will soon be underway, but a few short days before the convention officially kicks off, Qualcomm has announced its latest venture – the Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence Engine.

Referred to as the simpler "AI Engine", this is a new platform that combines both hardware and software tools for more impressive AI experiences on mobile devices. Qualcomm's AI Engine will support the Snapdragon 660, 820, and 835. The company's latest 845 chipset will also support the new engine, and it'll do so in addition to its own on-device AI processing.

On the software side of things, the Qualcomm AI Engine is made possible thanks to the Snapdragon Neural Processing Engine, Android Neural Networks API, and the Hexagon Neural Network. Speaking about this, Qualcomm's Director of Product Management, Gary Brotman, said: