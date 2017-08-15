Second generation Spectra Module Program brings 3D depth-sensing and improved biometric authentication to Android devices.

Qualcomm introduced the Spectra ISP powered Clear Sight dual-camera system in 2016 with the promise of "astonishing results that mimic human vision." Today it is upping the ante with the second generation Spectra Module Program that brings 3D computer vision to Android products using the Qualcomm Snapdragon Platform.

That's the sort of news that gets futurists and engineers excited, but everyone benefits here, and not in a small way. What Qualcomm is promising amounts to a two-camera setup that can sense physical depth and motion in real time, using off-the-shelf parts. Manufacturers can use these products for AR and biometric security on phones, tablets, and stand-alone Head-Mounted displays like the coming LG and HTC Daydream models.

While our first instincts will be to compare this to Google's Tango product, which Qualcomm also supports through its optimized Snapdragon 835's ISP, we shouldn't make that leap. Where Tango uses specialized equipment complete with sensors and cameras specialized for specific AR applications, the new Spectra Modules are replacements for the existing camera hardware used on "regular" phones.

This new hardware will be able to bridge the gap between existing hardware and something more specialized like Google's Tango.

Using the new system on rear-mounted camera setups, apps can track motion and determine distance using the depth-sensing properties. Developers will be able to use this to create applications that incorporate alternate reality on a per-app level. And they should be able to take some really great photos, too.

When used in a front-facing camera, biometric security through Iris scanning or 3D facial recognition will be greatly increased. Collecting data and processing it in "real-time" bridges the gap between existing systems and the specialized Tango platform.

Qualcomm hasn't yet announced any partners who plan to incorporate the new Spectra Module system, but we imagine those will follow as companies develop and announce new products.

You can read the full press release below and find out more information at Qualcomm.com