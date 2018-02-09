Wallpapers to make you say "So this is love."

Whether you'll be spending Valentine's Day with your special someone or blissfully single, there's no denying that there's love in the air. In the dark and cold of February, we could all use a little warmth and sweetness in our lives, and we could some on our home screens, too! Put a little love in your heart and your Android with these wallpapers.

Heart wallpapers are available far and wide, but none attain quite the balance of beauty and brains as this Interstellar Heart series. The geometric, gradient-filled heart is overlaid with an algorithmic lattice, and the wallpaper's warm gradient is dotted with stars. On the whole, a beautiful piece, which makes it little wonder that it's available on Google's Wallpapers app under the Art category. There's also a darker version for those looking for something a little less pink.

Interstellar Heart III by VessDSign

Valentine's Day is coming, and no one does Valentine's Day quite like Disney. The Disney Style blog has conjured up not one but five lovely wallpapers ready to grace your phone. From Tangled's Floating Lanterns to a love-struck Ariel, there's a wallpaper here for every kind of romance.

Valentine's Day Wallpapers from Disney Style

Howl and Sophie is a love story that resounds deeply with fans worldwide because it's a story that has depth. Howl is brash, he is vain, and even for all his magical know-how and tactical experience, he is at heart an idiot. And just as Sophie peels back the layers on Howl's life and begins to see and love him for what he truly is, Howl learns to see past the spell on Sophie and trust her and the feelings he has for her. Love is about acceptance, love is about trust, and love is about overcoming your own fear for them.

Howl and Sophie Wallpaper by Yuuza

The Princess Bride is a kissing story, and y'know, we don't mind so much anymore. Buttercup and Wesley is also a love story that is as messed up as it is awesome and romantic, and Wesley's three word confession/affirmation of love is endearing, adorable, and makes every girl yearn for a pirate to order around.

This wallpaper is simple, elegant, and at the same time whisks us back to our childhoods dreaming of a true love that just won't quit. It's inconceivable how versatile a wallpaper it is!

"You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means."

As you wish... by nuke-vizard

Roses are a symbol of love, of admiration, of affection, and while they may rise in popularity around Valentine's Day, I am here to tell you that roses rock every day of the year. They are beautiful, they are fragrant, they are also a wonderful metaphor for love.

They take lots of time, love, and care to maintain. They're prone to hurt you if you're not careful (and even if you are, sometimes). They usually take forever to bloom into something beautiful, and then that beauty can fade so quickly. They're susceptible to frost, heat waves, and all kinds of brights and beasties.

And they are so, so worth it.

Summer Rose by insomniac199

This may be one of the better pictures I've ever taken. Snapped alongside the rose path at Epcot, this yellow rose has the perfect kiss of sun on it. Yellow roses are a symbol of friendship, not romance, so this wallpaper can give your phone a festive air without being lovey-dovey. While this wallpaper is quite flexible when it comes to icon packs, Glim is what I've used with it.

Sunset Rose by Ara Wagoner

Valentine's Day isn't just about roses and kissing. Oh, no, this holiday is known far and wide for the sweet treats that lovers and food-lovers whip up in order to show their affection with confection. These cupcakes may look simple, but that frosting job with the white roses marbling into red roses makes it a perfect wallpaper for those who want a Valentine's Day wallpaper that isn't quite as saccharine, but still makes you nostalgic.

And makes you a little bit hungry.

First time cupcakes by /u/mang0es

