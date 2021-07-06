Best answer: PUBG: New State's first alpha test ended on June 14. We don't know when the next one will take place, but the developers have promised multiple alpha tests leading up to the game's release.

Try before you die

PUBG: New State is the true sequel to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, the first major battle royale game. While PUBG Mobile remains one of the most popular Android games available, PUBG: New State plans on improving the game in every regard, from its upgraded graphics engine to new mechanics introduced, including dodges, drone calls, and support requests.

In order to ensure that the developers meet the fan's expectations, a limited alpha took place, giving players a hands-on look at the new map, Troi 2051. But for those who missed it, one question remains on their mind — when is the next alpha? Well, the answer we just don't know yet.

PUBG: New State's next alpha is coming... eventually