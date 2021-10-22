PUBG: New State launches worldwide for Android devices on Nov. 11, 2021. This comes after one final technical test, which is being held in 28 different countries on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30. PUBG: New State is launching with four maps, including Erangel.

The developers are already working on future updates, while the game will also ship with anti-cheat in place, meaning this could end up being one of the best Android games available. Krafton touts that this new version of the classic formula features gameplay on par with the PC version of PUBG, while also using better graphics than PUBG Mobile.

PUBG: New State is set in the year 2051, which on a humorous note isn't actually the farthest out the PUBG universe is going. Upcoming third-person survival horror title The Callisto Protocol takes place in the same world as PUBG, whil ebeing set in the year 2320.