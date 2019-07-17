What you need to know
- A new update has been released for PUBG Mobile (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile).
- This 0.13.5 content update includes some new content like the PP-19 Submachine Gun.
- This update also coincides with the release of Royale Pass Season 8, which brings a new ocean-based theme.
Avid players of PUBG Mobile, rejoice! There's a new update out alongside the release of the Royale Pass Season 8. This update, titled update 0.13.5, includes a new gun, the PP-19 Submachine Gun. It's fully automatic, with 53-round capacity for 9mm-type ammunition.
Update 0.13.5 also includes a new game mode for players to enjoy. Third Person Perspective (or TPP) Mode comes to Team Deathmatch, so players can swap up their field of view and get a better idea of what's happening around them. There's also several system upgrades to things such as Title Effects or Crate Names that should increase the average quality-of-life experience when playing.
Finally, this update also brings the Royale Pass Season 8. This season is all about going aquatic, with new "treasures of the ocean" to be unlocked and equipped. Fitting with this theme, there are plentiful new summer challenges to be completed. Just what are they? You'll have to dive in to find out.
Having trouble surviving early on in matches of PUBG Mobile? You can check out this guide on some of the best places to drop. Still don't quite have the grasp of the touchscreen controls? Not to worry, we've got you covered there as well.
Android
PUBG Mobile
Get ready to drop
The Mobile version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is free-to-play, with frequent updates and changes, including new games modes. 100 players enter a match. Who's going to leave as the winner?
The best accessories for PUBG Mobile
GameSir F1 Grip ($13 at Amazon)
PUBG Mobile doesn't support Bluetooth controllers, so this phone grip is the next best thing. It gives you a more comfortable hold on your phone for extended gaming sessions.
Ventev Powercell 6010+ Portable USB-C Charger ($37 at Amazon)
I always recommend this battery pack from Ventev because it's so compact and convenient. You get a built-in USB-C cord, built-in AC prong for charging the unit, and 6000mAh battery capacity.
Google Play Gift Card (From $25 at Amazon)
Whether you're looking to buy into the premium Royal Pass, need some credit to buy an ID Change card, or want to drop some dough on some cosmetics, buying a Google Play Gift Card is a good way to keep your PUBG Mobile spending in check.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.