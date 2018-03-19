After launching in China late last year, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile is finally coming to additional markets. This news comes just a few short days after developer Tencent Games began running a beta in Canada on March 15 , and I don't imagine anyone will be complaining about the rapid expansion.

Tencent and PUBG Corp. note that the game is "now available in many regions around the world" and that it'll be added to "more regions" later on.

We are very excited to launch PUBG Mobile on iOS and Android internationally. We are working hard to create an authentic PUBG mobile experience that players new and old will love. A lot of went into controls and optimization to give players a smooth and intuitive experience.

Lower graphics aside, PUBG Mobile has just about everything you've come to know and love from the PC and Xbox version of the game. You and 99 other players jump out of a plane, collect any loot you can find, and fight to be the last one standing to be the winner of a chicken dinner.

The game currently has a rating of 4.7 stars on the Play Store, with some of the highlights being the gameplay, graphics, and controls. I'm still holding out for Fortnite's Android release, but in the meantime, this does look like something that'll be holding my attention until then.

If you're a PUBG fan, are you excited for the release of its mobile port?

Download: PUBG Mobile (free)