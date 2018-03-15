Battle Royale games have exploded in popularity over the last few months, and one of the top dogs is Player Unknown's: Battlegrounds – more commonly referred to as PUBG. Along with successful launches on PC and Xbox, an official mobile version of the game was released in China late last year. Now, the game's coming to North America.

Seemingly out of nowhere, PUBG Mobile appeared on the Google Play Store in Canada. There are plenty of copy-cats out there, but this is the officially-licensed one developed by Tencent Games (the studio responsible for the port in China).

PUBG Mobile is currently being run as an open beta in Canada, meaning anyone can download and play so long as they're willing to put up with the occasional bug here and there. The game's not available in the U.S. quite yet, but you if you're dead-set on playing it right now, you can make use of a VPN to trick the Play Store into thinking you're from the great white north.

Only the Android version of the game has been spotted in North America so far, but it's expected that its iOS counterpart will be available soon, too.

I'm personally more of a Fortnite guy, but seeing as how we're still a few months away from its Android release, this might be my new go-to when I want to get my battle royale fix on the go.

Download: PUBG Mobile (free)