PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular Android games on the market, and with the v0.5.0 update that's rolling out now, a heap of additional content is coming to the game to make it even more addictive.

The most notable thing to keep an eye out for with this update is the new Miramar map. This is the desert map that's been available on the desktop version of PUBG, and it also comes with fresh weapons and vehicles to check out.

Something else that's new is Progress Missions. Progress Missions allow you to complete various challenges to earn rewards as you reach new levels, and these are also joined by weekly Activity assignments where you can earn even more goodies.

If you'd rather just purchase items for yourself, v0.5.0 introduces a Shop where you can buy specific clothing items for your character, as well as a Secret Stash where you'll find "special discounted items."

Last but not least, this update also adds rewards to unlock in Season 2, Local Quick Teams to easily join the party of a friend that's next to you, and language-specific chat channels. For even more improvements coming to the game, check out the full patch notes here.

PUBG Mobile v0.5.0 is live on the Play Store, so be sure to click/tap the button below to grab the update now!

Download: PUBG Mobile (free)