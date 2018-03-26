The massively popular battle royale game PUBG has made its way over to Android and iOS. The 100-man free-for-all style of the game is exciting, but requires a ton of practice to get really good. That doesn't mean that there aren't some tips and tricks you should know headed into the fray. So, if you're looking to get started, here are some tips and tricks to help you stay alive in PUBG Mobile! Download: PUBG Mobile (Free) Drop by buildings and alone (if you can)

In PUBG Mobile, the strategy starts right away by choosing where you want to drop. The two most important things to remember while your dropping from the sky at the beginning of the match are buildings hold the loot, and everyone else is trying to kill you. Always try to head for buildings when you're falling from the sky because that's where you will find loot, but also, if you can try to pick a place where other people aren't going. If you can manage to drop by buildings with little to none other players around you, you'll be off to a good start. Loot First

Once you are done falling from the sky, the action in PUBG Mobile can be fast, and if you want to survive, you'll need to loot up. The first priority is always to get a weapon in your hands. After that, you'll want either body armor or a healing item for when things get tough. Don't skip anything at first; any weapon is better than nothing. A pistol will still execute a kill faster than punching someone. Once you have a couple of weapons and other items, you can start making decisions on which weapons you want to keep and manage your inventory a little more. Try to limit running around in the open

The goal of PUBG Mobile is to be the last man standing, and by that measure, hiding can be a pretty useful tactic. Of course, as the map shrinks, you will eventually need to make a break for the safe zone to stay alive, but you should never run out in the open unless you have no other choice. When you do need to run out in the open, make sure you are doing it as fast as possible. That means planning your dashes for the safe zone a little more carefully and trying to stay in cover as much as you can. Supply crates are rarely worth it

You hear the plane flying overhead, you see the crate falling with parachute overhead, and you realize it's going to drop close to your position. Unless you're absolutely certain there are no other players around, don't rush for the red smoke once the crate lands. Instead of running for the crate and standing in the open next to it, watch what happens, plan out an attack on whoever ended up with the gear, and take it by force for yourself, away from the action. If you're sitting around and no one arrives, continue to tread carefully; someone else might have the same strategy in mind. Don't shoot at enemies out of range

I have made this mistake FAR too often, and it gets me killed about 8/10 times. When you aim at enemies that are too far away and try to kill them with a gun they a short range all your doing is making them — and everyone else in the area — aware of your location. If you see an enemy that hasn't spotted you yet and you want to take them out, be smart about it. Track where they go, try to sneak up on them, and when they are in range, fire away! Play with your friends

Playing by yourself against 99 other players is tough, so if you're learning the game you might benefit from playing with some friends in either duo or squad mode. In these modes you get knocked down before being killed, giving your friends chance to revive you for another go. It's also nice to have more eyes on the surroundings and more guns in the battles. You can play squads without friends by selecting the auto-fill option. This will pair you with three strangers, so you might not have as much success, but you may also not die so quickly. Get lucky