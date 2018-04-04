If you're a Sling TV subscriber and are having trouble watching your favorite game, reality show, etc., you're not the only one who's experiencing these issues. At 7:33 PM ET last night (April 3), Sling TV's support account on Twitter said that it was aware of "streaming issues" that some users were reporting and that it was working to "resolve the issues as quickly as possible."

Sling issued another update a couple hours later saying that its teams were "still working on the previously identified issue", and this morning at 6:58 AM ET, said the following:

Update: Our teams have been working all night to resolve this issue, and we thank you for your continued patience. Please stay tuned for additional updates.

In other words, Sling TV still probably won't work if you try to watch it right now.

As a temporary fix, Sling says you should still be able to access your shows through Google Chrome by going to watch.sling.com. We'll keep an eye on this issue and update this post as we learn more.