Most models of Google's flagships are back in stock with fast shipping dates.

Last year, trying to buy a Pixel or Pixel XL was something of a nightmare. Even months after the phones' release, it wasn't uncommon to see an "out of stock" message on the Google Store when trying to place an order for Android's latest and greatest. Certain models of the Pixel 2/2XL have still proven to be difficult to get this year as well, but Google recently refreshed stock so you can finally get your hands on the coveted Panda version of the 2 XL.

We aren't sure how long stock will last this time around before you're prompted to join a waitlist, but at least at the time of publication, this is what the current stock for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL looks like:

Pixel 2 (Unlocked)

Just Black, 64GB – Ships immediately

Just Black, 128GB – Ships immediately

Clearly White, 64GB – Ships by November 27

Clearly White, 128GB – Ships by November 20

Pixel 2 (Verizon)

Just Black, 64GB – Ships immediately

Just Black, 128GB – Ships immediately

Clearly White, 128GB – Ships immediately

Pixel 2 XL (Unlocked)

Just Black, 64GB – Ships immediately

Just Black, 128GB – Ships immediately

Black & White, 64GB – Ships in 3 - 4 weeks

Black & White, 128GB – Ships in 3 - 4 weeks

Pixel 2 XL (Verizon)

Just Black, 128GB – Ships by November 27

Black & White, 64GB – Ships in 2 - 3 weeks

Your best chance of getting a Panda Pixel 2 XL ASAP is with a Verizon unit, but remember that the only thing that differentiates this model is the fact that there's a Verizon SIM included. In other words, you'll be able to use it on any other carrier of your choosing.

Also, the striking Kinda Blue option is still nowhere to be seen. It might not be as bright or vibrant as last year's Really Blue, but it sure is proving to be just as difficult to get.

