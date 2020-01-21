It's uncommon to find wide-ranging bugs affecting a lot of users, but that's exactly what's going on with the Twitter for Android app right now. The company rolled out an update to its first-party app today — bringing it to version 8.28 — but the update is now causing the app to immediately crash upon launch.

Twitter is now advising users to hold off from installing the update until it fixes the issue:

We're investigating a problem with the latest version of our Android app that causes it to crash immediately once it's opened. If you use Twitter for Android, we suggest not updating it until we let you know it's fixed. Sorry for the inconvenience! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 21, 2020

If you've already installed the update and are not able to use Twitter, you can go to the app's info page and clear data and storage to get it working again. Here's the flow: Settings -> Apps -> Twitter -> Storage & cache -> Clear storage -> Clear cache. Doing so will reset settings like dark theme, and you may also have to log back into the service.

If you haven't installed the update just yet, make sure you disable apps from automatically updating on the Play Store. Here's what you need to do: Play Store overflow menu (three horizontal lines at the top) -> Settings -> Auto-update apps -> Don't auto-update apps.

