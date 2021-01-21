What you need to know
- Walmart will have the PS5 in-stock at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.
- Like previously there will be a limited amount of stock so you'll need to act fast.
- It's unclear when the next wave up stock will go up for sale afterwards.
A lot of stores have restocking the PS5 recently, and today is Walmart's turn. At 3pm ET / 12pm PT the retailer will have the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition available to purchase. Sales will be online-only, so don't try to go to a store to grab one.
Next-gen
PlayStation 5
You could have your hands on a console very soon
Walmart has restocked the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. Sony's latest and greatest console packs over 10TFLOPS of power with a wicked fast SSD that can load some games near-instantaneously. Don't miss out on next-gen gaming with this beast of a machine, delivering games like Horizon Forbidden West and the next God of War in the years to come.
Sony's PS5 has been incredibly difficult to get ahold of since it released, in part due to its popularity and the pandemic, forcing many people to stay at home and take up gaming as a hobby. Stores have been actively trying to restock the console occasionally, but stock usually comes and goes in waves.
When you do get a PS5 you'll be treated to a revolutionary DualSense controller and the console's free pack-in title Astro's Playroom. It's meant to showcase what the DualSense can do to its fullest and it does so spectacularly. And when that's not enough for one, it might be time to check out some of the best PS5 games.
