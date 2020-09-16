Sony's PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are now available to preorder for $499 and $399, respectively, and will release on November 12. You'll want to preorder yours as soon as possible because they're sure to sell out lightning fast, and we've got a handy PS5 preorder guide to help you get started. Launching alongside the PS5 is a line of accessories including a PULSE 3D wireless headset, media remote, HD camera, DualSense charging station, and of course the DualSense controller itself.

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are now available to preorder from your favorite retailers. With two versions to choose from, you'll be able to pick which best suits your budget. PS5 is the place to be for next-gen exclusives like Spider-Man and Horizon Forbidden West. Get yours before they sell out.

Get your hands on it before it sells out

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition is on track to release on November 12 in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. For the rest of the world, it will launch on November 19, 2020.

The PS5 will cost $499 and the PS5 Digital Edition $399. Microsoft is pricing its Xbox Series X at $499 and Xbox Series S at $299.

If you missed out on preorders from Walmart online, we've received word that in-store PS5 preorders will begin on September 22.

Sony unveiled a line of accessories to accompany the PS5 at its official reveal event. These include a DualSense charging station, wireless headset, media remote, and camera. Like the PS5 design itself, there all feature a two-tone black and white color scheme.

These will also hit store shelves on the same date at the following prices:

DualSense Wireless Controller (standalone) – US$69.99/¥6,980/€69.99 (RRP)

PULSE 3D wireless headset – with 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones US$99.99/¥9,980/€99.99 (RRP)

HD Camera – with dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves along with their epic gameplay moments US$59.99/¥5,980/€59.99 (RRP)

Media Remote – to navigate movies and streaming services with ease US$29.99/¥2,980/€29.99 (RRP)

DualSense Charging Station – to conveniently charge two DualSense Wireless Controllers US$29.99/¥2,980/€29.99 (RRP)

Which PS5 should I buy?

Along with the accessories, Sony revealed that a PS5 Digital Edition is being made as well. As its name suggests, you can't use normal discs with it. Instead all media will need to be downloaded to its SDD. This is similar to Microsoft's Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.

According to comments made by Sony's Jim Ryan to CNET, the only difference between the consoles is the disc drive.

As you saw, there is a small difference in the form factor of the two consoles. I'm sure you also observed, the basic design aesthetic is consistent between them. So there is that and the fact that the digital edition does not have a disk drive. That is it. Other than that, they are identical products.

Which console you then buy comes down to a matter of preference. Do you sometimes buy physical discs and do you have physical PS4 games you'd like to play on your PS5? If the answer is no, you'll probably want the PS5 Digital Edition.

How does the PS5 compare to the Xbox Series X?

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are shipping with the same specs, meaning you're getting a 3.5GHz CPU, a 10.28 TFLOP GPU with 36 CUs at 2.23GHz, and an 825GB SSD. You can look forward to nearly non-existent load times, 4K at 60FPS gaming, and ray-tracing support. The DualSense controller is packed with adaptive triggers and features haptic feedback to make your gaming experience more immersive than ever. At least, that's the hope Sony has.

Microsoft recently revealed its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for $499 and $299, respectively. Both will be available for preorder starting on September 22 ahead of their November 10th release date. The company is offering a financing option called Xbox All Access that'll get you an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $35/month or $25/month over two years.

What games will be on PS5?