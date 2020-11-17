Black Friday isn't all about scoring sweet savings on your next big tech purchase or home appliance (though that's certainly nice). You can also use holiday sales to get a deal on digital goods like apps and services. If you're looking for a great VPN deal this month, you're in luck as many providers have kickstarted their sales already. One such option is ProtonVPN which is offering up to 50% off its subscriptions for a limited time.

Limited-time offer ProtonVPN Plus Get ProtonVPN Plus and ProtonMail Plus at 50% off their normal monthly prices with this Black Friday bundle deal. Alternatively, save 33% on ProtonVPN Plus alone to remove the device and server restrictions of the free plan and unlock more features. Up to 50% off See at ProtonVPN

We've previously recommended the free VPN plan that ProtonVPN offers, and that recommendation still stands, but ProtonVPN Plus removes the restrictions imposed on the free version.

Today's deal scores you two years of ProtonVPN and ProtonMail at 50% off which is a total saving of $180 and drops the equivalent monthly cost to just $7.50. If you don't want to commit to two years, or don't want or need ProtonMail, you can instead go for a 1-year plan and save up to 48%.

ProtonVPN allows you to browse privately and securely with has no data or speed limits. It also doesn't show you ads, doesn't log your data, and is protected by Swiss privacy laws.

By going for a Plus plan you'll get access to all the various servers that ProtonVPN has, the highest speed connections available, plus P2P. Other options like secure streaming, Tor Servers, the ability to connect 5 devices at once, and more, are also enabled.

As you'll see from the rather large timer on the ProtonVPN site, this deal is only available for a limited time so it's well worth signing up during the deal period to cut your subscription by up to 50%.