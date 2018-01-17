A free VPN service that's enjoyable (and safe) to use.
Thanks to the KRACK Wi-Fi vulnerability that reared its ugly head in October of last year, VPN services have become more valuable than ever before. A quick search on the Google Play Store will reveal a heap of VPN apps to choose from, and while there are legit options, there are also ones that spam you with ads, sell your data, and even install malware.
ProtonMail just launched its ProtonVPN app for Android, and it has potential to be the best free VPN solution yet.
The lack of data/bandwidth caps makes this a worthy contender.
You can start using ProtonVPN right away after you download it to your phone or tablet, and even with the free version, you can do just about anything you'd like. You won't be hit with any limits on bandwidth or data usage, ProtonMail will never use its VPN service to sell your browsing data to other companies, and most important, it won't install any of that pesky malware. That might sound like a no-brainer, but it's unfortunately not seeing as how 38% of all Android VPN apps install malware on devices without user permission.
The free version of ProtonVPN is more than worth checking out, and if you like what you see and want even more, ProtonMail has three paid tiers to choose from. These range in price from $4/month up to $24/month, and they come with features like more device support, faster speeds, access to servers in unlimited countries, and more. It is worth noting that the free option only allows you to use three countries and has throttled speeds, but the lack of a data cap still makes it worth a look.
Reader comments
Where did that "38% of all Android VPN apps install malware" come from?
It was a study done early last year. Updated the article with a link to it 👍
I followed directions to a T, no way could I sign up. Oh well
Couldn't sign up either. Their SMS verification won't work. Maybe later, but people should know.
I got PIA for $36/year last Christmas. One of the best VPNs around and that deal can't be beat!
+1 for PIA. It's been solid and has great bandwidth.
How much speed do you get of your overall bandwidth?
I tried to sign up and signed up for free but my phone wouldn't let me ok when It tried to connect
Took me less than 4 minutes to get working absolutely love it
Yep, torrenting as I write this.
I'm a big fan of ProtonMail but I'm traditionally pretty wary of 'free' VPNs, as most don't host their own servers, which means your network isn't as safe as you would think. I think I'll stick with ExpressVPN for now...
I was able to sign up without any issue. I did select the basic plan of $48.00 for 12 months. Seems to work fine on my KEYone for now.