A free VPN service that's enjoyable (and safe) to use.

Thanks to the KRACK Wi-Fi vulnerability that reared its ugly head in October of last year, VPN services have become more valuable than ever before. A quick search on the Google Play Store will reveal a heap of VPN apps to choose from, and while there are legit options, there are also ones that spam you with ads, sell your data, and even install malware.

ProtonMail just launched its ProtonVPN app for Android, and it has potential to be the best free VPN solution yet.

The lack of data/bandwidth caps makes this a worthy contender.

You can start using ProtonVPN right away after you download it to your phone or tablet, and even with the free version, you can do just about anything you'd like. You won't be hit with any limits on bandwidth or data usage, ProtonMail will never use its VPN service to sell your browsing data to other companies, and most important, it won't install any of that pesky malware. That might sound like a no-brainer, but it's unfortunately not seeing as how 38% of all Android VPN apps install malware on devices without user permission.

The free version of ProtonVPN is more than worth checking out, and if you like what you see and want even more, ProtonMail has three paid tiers to choose from. These range in price from $4/month up to $24/month, and they come with features like more device support, faster speeds, access to servers in unlimited countries, and more. It is worth noting that the free option only allows you to use three countries and has throttled speeds, but the lack of a data cap still makes it worth a look.

