How many times have you been excited to check out a video online only to click the link and see "The uploader has not made this video available in your country?" That has to be one of the most frustrating things online. Or maybe you want to see what local streaming services look like abroad. Better yet, you definitely want to protect your online privacy — keeping your browsing habits anonymous. A quality VPN is the solution to all of that.
ZenMate Premium is just the VPN for you if you're looking for a way to protect your data while on Wi-Fi in public (or even at home), hide your IP to keep your online identity anonymous, unblock restricted YouTube videos, and much more. The best part is that, though a lifetime subscription would regularly cost $840, you can get yours at Android Central Digital Offers for only $49.99, a savings of 94%.
ZenMate Premium encrypts your browser traffic in order to protect your data, and there's even a handy browser extensions so that you can switch locations on a whim. If you're trying to check out streaming services, news publications, or social media from around the world, ZenMate removes the geo restrictions so that you can browse unfettered. You can choose from 30 countries, and you'll be browsing at top speed no matter where you "say" you're from.ZenMate Premium will even block malicious sites in order to protect your browsing even further.
If you're tired of region-blocked content, and you want to maintain anonymity while you freely browse the internet, then a VPN is the best option, and a lifetime subscription to ZenMate Premium for only $49.99 is an excellent solution.