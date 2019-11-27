If you've spent time online in the past week, you've been bombarded by Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping deals. Many Americans will be taking advantage of these discounts to buy new tech. After all, you can find some great deals right now! When you purchase tech, you'll be asked if you want to add-on a warranty protection plan. Here's what you need to know before saying yes or no.

Does a warranty make financial sense?

Overall, warranties absolutely make financial sense. For example, the average out-of-pocket repair cost for a broken smartphone is $424. With smartphone protection from a retailer, you will save $56. Alternately, with smartphone protection from Upsie, you will save over $250! Upsie's plan prices are low and the deductible prices are the lowest in the industry.

If your phone were to break again, you would simply need to pay the deductible price to get it repaired again. For those of you with kids, you know how easily a device can break!