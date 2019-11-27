If you've spent time online in the past week, you've been bombarded by Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping deals. Many Americans will be taking advantage of these discounts to buy new tech. After all, you can find some great deals right now! When you purchase tech, you'll be asked if you want to add-on a warranty protection plan. Here's what you need to know before saying yes or no.
Does a warranty make financial sense?
Overall, warranties absolutely make financial sense. For example, the average out-of-pocket repair cost for a broken smartphone is $424. With smartphone protection from a retailer, you will save $56. Alternately, with smartphone protection from Upsie, you will save over $250! Upsie's plan prices are low and the deductible prices are the lowest in the industry.
If your phone were to break again, you would simply need to pay the deductible price to get it repaired again. For those of you with kids, you know how easily a device can break!
The most affordable warranty option
Now, you might be wondering why Upsie's plan costs so much less than the retailer's plan. Easy. Upsie doesn't over-inflate their margins. Back in the day, Upsie's CEO saw how retailers were taking advantage of their customers. He looked into the numbers and figured out that retailers were marking up their warranty prices as much as 900%! Then he proceeded to start Upsie to give shoppers a better warranty option.
Other benefits of Upsie
In addition to better prices, Upsie has significantly better service. When you purchase a plan, you must upload a picture of your receipt along with basic device information. Then, when you call to make a claim, a real person will answer the phone from their Florida call center. The Upsie reps will be able to pull up your device receipt and information so your claims call is quick and your device is repaired ASAP. Upsie is currently available in the US only.
Good luck shopping this holiday season! Remember to protect your new devices now so you will save money in the long run.
Protect all your tech!
Upsie warranties are just smart
Take 10% off your first Upsie warranty using code: ANDROID10.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.