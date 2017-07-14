Sure, you have a firewall and antivirus on your PC, but what about all the other devices on your network? The ever-growing threat of hacking should be taken seriously; your webcam is always watching and your phone and tablet contain important data. If you're in the process of automating your home, you also have to take into account your lightbulbs, fridge, doorbell, thermostat, etc.

What you need is a simple way to protect all devices on your network from malware and hackers. Enter CUJO Smart Internet Security Firewall. This little device connects to your network and uses its machine learning protocols to put into place protection for every other device on your network.

Right now, thanks to Android Central Digital Offers, you can get the CUJO device and a lifetime free subscription to their service at 9% off — that's a total price of $225 for this brand new product. With CUJO connected to your network, you can monitor devices through the mobile app, plus you'll receive instant notifications if there are any security threats.