Source: StackCommerce
Newly minted small businesses have their work cut out for them these days. Aside from tackling the usual growing pains of setting up a company, they also have to compete with thousands of other businesses vying for the public's attention. It's harder online, where the number of competitors can seem endless.
This is where the MyBusiness service comes into play. Powered by ZapApps, it's a platform that lets you advertise your business in accordance with Google. It simplifies the Google My Business service in an easy-to-navigate and user-friendly interface, so you can promote your venture in various locations only using a single app.
With this platform, you can maintain multiple business profiles, enforce automatic review replies, and create and schedule various types of posts for your pages. You can also use it to stay on top of insights and track your business popularity and potential customers.
Having MyBusiness in tow allows you to garner more customers and generate more sales for your business. For a limited time, you can snag a lifetime subscription to the app for only $29.99.
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
Prices are subject to change.
Google's parent company settles shareholder lawsuit over sexual misconduct
Following sexual misconduct reports from 2018, Google has settled a shareholder lawsuit and announced major changes to how the company operates in these regards — including no severance packages for employees fired over sexual misconduct.
Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G won’t launch until weeks after September 30 event
Google’s announcing its new Pixel phones, the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, on September 30. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a while longer before they actually launch.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to buy. These are the best of the best at each price point.
These cases look great and will keep your Galaxy A20 protected with ease
The Samsung Galaxy A20 is a rather intriguing budget smartphone with some nifty tricks hidden up its sleeve. Today, we're taking a look at the best cases that you can get for this brand new phone.