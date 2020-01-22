Just as it said it would, Square Enix announced a new title on Wednesday. The project, temporarily dubbed "Project Xehanort," is a new "experience" for iOS and Android set to launch in Spring 2020.

The news came straight from a new Twitter account set up for the project (aptly called @projectxehanort). The first tweet announced the project, along with a contest for users to "Guess the Name."

Welcome to the official Twitter page for "Project Xehanort", an all-new KINGDOM HEARTS experience planned for Spring 2020!



Read about our "Guess the Name" Twitter campaign on the Project Xehanort website: https://t.co/G8NEwhmS2Y pic.twitter.com/S5cWIyCdJN — Project Xehanort (@projectxehanort) January 23, 2020

If you want to participate in the contest, you have to follow the account, tweet your guess at it, and include the #KHNameContest hashtag. (My guess is Kingdom Hearts: Union Xehanort X Lambda 4.5 of Hope.)

Few other details were available. All we have is a screenshot. Maybe that's a clue?

This isn't the series' first forray into mobile. Most recently there was Kingdom Hearts Union Cross, which worked as a build-up to the release of Kingdom Hearts 3 by allowing players to experience the game on mobile. They could play with friends in real time, meet familiar characters, and make their own avatar. It also later added Classic Kingdom minigames from Kingdom Hearts 3. It ended up serving as an actual entry in the series, introducing details that were exclusively available in the mobile app.

It's a free-to-play with in-app purchases, so we can guess that whatever this new "experience" (it's not specifically referred to as a game) ends up being, it'll follow a similar strategy. We'll be sure to keep you updated as more actual information becomes available.

