What if your phone could become a computer? It's a question Motorola, Microsoft, HP, Samsung, and Huawei have all tried to answer – and now Razer's getting in on the fun. While the Razer Phone doesn't necessarily ring all my bells, it certainly has enough power to bring Project Linda's laptop to life. With a 13" display, Chroma keyboard and a battery big enough to charge the phone three times over between top-ups, the Project Linda notebook is plenty compelling – and its ingenious re-use of the Razer Phone's screen, fingerprint sensor and speakers only reinforce its allure.

But can anyone make the notion of a laptop-smartphone hybrid work in 2018, or is Project Linda doomed to follow Project Valerie into the dustbin of history? You won't find the answers in the above video, but you will see the coolest smartphone dock of 2018 (so far). Join me for the Project Linda Hands-On!