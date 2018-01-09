What if your phone could become a computer? It's a question Motorola, Microsoft, HP, Samsung, and Huawei have all tried to answer – and now Razer's getting in on the fun. While the Razer Phone doesn't necessarily ring all my bells, it certainly has enough power to bring Project Linda's laptop to life. With a 13" display, Chroma keyboard and a battery big enough to charge the phone three times over between top-ups, the Project Linda notebook is plenty compelling – and its ingenious re-use of the Razer Phone's screen, fingerprint sensor and speakers only reinforce its allure.
But can anyone make the notion of a laptop-smartphone hybrid work in 2018, or is Project Linda doomed to follow Project Valerie into the dustbin of history? You won't find the answers in the above video, but you will see the coolest smartphone dock of 2018 (so far). Join me for the Project Linda Hands-On!
Reader comments
Project Linda just made the Razer Phone a lot more interesting
Truly never understood why this never worked in the past. Seems like it was always half baked and if they spent a little more time on it... Android would be ChromeOS while docked
Because back in the day, the phones just didn't have the processing power or memory to really operate computer with a full laptop experience. I had the original Moto Atrix, and I was really excited to get that laptop dock, but I returned it after two days because holy CRAP it was an awful experience. High-end flagships these days, especially ones with as much RAM as the Razer Phone, are much better equipped to run a light laptop.
I would only run a fully up to date Linux os on my laptop! Don't bother with converting Android.
So Microsoft already made it so Windows will work on the SD835. Why can't we have Windows installed on the hard drive of this laptop, and have the phone be the brains when plugged in?
This looks like a great implementation of the concept to me... phone as trackpad is genius. This is where 8gb of ram on a smartphone starts to make sense, just a big battery, keyboard, display, extra storage and a headphone jack on Linda. I ike how they use Linda to just add things to the Razer phone. Using the existing fingerprint unlock button on the phone to manage undocking is a great idea, as is not duplicating the onboard speakers. The display outside lighting problems, lack of IP68 and wireless charging and poor camera performance will keep me away from the Razer phone, anyway, but I gotta say I love their hybrid project.
The real problem with this concept has not been solved with this iteration. If you need something that acts like a laptop, you get a laptop, not something that look like a laptop, but costs more and has limited capabilities. For something like this to catch on, you must somehow be able to *replace* a laptop (or tablet) without needing a laptop-like piece of hardware. Maybe it'll be VR-type glasses or a projector with simulated (or real) keyboard and mouse, but it won't be this. The question about what OS it should then run is really secondary.