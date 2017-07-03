Upcoming Motorola mid-tier phone could be the first non-Google phone in Project Fi's roster.
Late last week, Google said that one of its partners would launch a mid-tier device on Project Fi. According to seasoned leaker Evan Blass at VentureBeat, that partner is Motorola, and the device in question is the Moto X4.
There's not a whole lot of information regarding Motorola's upcoming mid-range phone, but a leaked roadmap from earlier this year suggests a dual camera setup with a "SmartCam" feature and a 5.2-inch Full HD display with 3D glass. The device will allegedly be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Motorola is also said to be mulling IP68 dust and water resistance.
Blass says that the Moto X4 will debut sometime in the fourth quarter of 2017, and if the rumor pans out, the Moto X4 will be the first phone outside of the Nexus and Pixel devices to support Project Fi. The MVNO uses three different carriers — T-Mobile, Sprint, and U.S. Cellular — automatically switching between them to deliver the best signal quality and speed. It costs $20 per month for unlimited talk and texting, along with $10 per gigabyte of data.
Reader comments
Project Fi's mysterious mid-tier phone rumored to be the Moto X4
Well, my 660 guess was right.
How about an article about what is going in with the snapdragon 660?
From what I've read the 660 looks like a promising chip. I'm very interested in this device though I'd like a more specific release date.
This is a terrible plan unless you use very little data.
The average data usage is 2.8 GB/month. That is a $48 bill plus taxes. If you're a single user, that is about average with what you are going to spend. If you use less, then there's very little competition at that price point. My average bill was $35. If you can get a family plan at T-Mobile and the like, then yes the $ per line will be cheaper than Fi. But that's not really who Fi is for. They didn't even offer family plans until recently...
The 4th quarter part stinks. Very interested in the new X.
Okay, now we're getting more info about the X4, but the Z2 is still MIA. What the hell happened to the launch events that were rumored for the 27th and 30th of June? Anyone??
Isn't there a delay in the chips getting manufactured that forced them to delay the announcement? That was the rumor a couple of weeks ago.
Give me the x4 on t-mobile with wifi calling and volte plus all the extras that t-mobile likes to update their network with and I'll buy.
The leaked specs of the X4 look like the perfect phone for me. Don't care about Project Fi, but this is GREAT news since Fi compatibility means it'll likely be compatible across all carriers, even Verizon! This also means we'll likely be able to exploit the free trial for Fi to get the phone for a significant discount, just like we were able to do so for the Nexus 5x.
Good deal, looking forward to this phone, whether I use it on Fi or not. I wish it was being released sooner rather than later, but I guess we can hope for early October coinciding with the probable release timeframe of the Pixel 2's, as opposed to the max time window of late December.