Upcoming Motorola mid-tier phone could be the first non-Google phone in Project Fi's roster.

Late last week, Google said that one of its partners would launch a mid-tier device on Project Fi. According to seasoned leaker Evan Blass at VentureBeat, that partner is Motorola, and the device in question is the Moto X4.

There's not a whole lot of information regarding Motorola's upcoming mid-range phone, but a leaked roadmap from earlier this year suggests a dual camera setup with a "SmartCam" feature and a 5.2-inch Full HD display with 3D glass. The device will allegedly be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Motorola is also said to be mulling IP68 dust and water resistance.

Blass says that the Moto X4 will debut sometime in the fourth quarter of 2017, and if the rumor pans out, the Moto X4 will be the first phone outside of the Nexus and Pixel devices to support Project Fi. The MVNO uses three different carriers — T-Mobile, Sprint, and U.S. Cellular — automatically switching between them to deliver the best signal quality and speed. It costs $20 per month for unlimited talk and texting, along with $10 per gigabyte of data.