Google's own carrier offering definitely has some appeal.
If you're an Android enthusiast, you've likely already heard of Project Fi. But that doesn't mean you necessarily know everything about it, so we're here to give you the high-level look at the carrier option that comes directly from Google. Namely, just what the heck it is, how it works compared to other carriers and maybe a few reasons why you'd want to try it.
If you're interested in checking out phone service from Google, be sure to follow along with some of the high points below and get acquainted with Project Fi.
What is Project Fi?
At the highest level, Project Fi is a phone carrier offering from Google. It works by giving you mobile data service on three mobile networks, which your phone will intelligently switch between — it also uses Wi-Fi to make calls and send texts whenever available. Project Fi is a "prepaid" carrier, meaning you pay upfront for your service in the trailing month, which is the opposite of a traditional carrier (Verizon, AT&T, etc.) that bills you after you use the service.
It's all about simplified billing with no hidden fees or overages.
Project Fi is focused on simplified billing. You pay $20 per month for unlimited talk and texting, and a flat rate of $10 per gigabyte of data used. At the start of each month you simply estimate how much data you'll use and pay for that amount — at the end of the month you'll receive either a refund for data you didn't use, or pay a little extra on the next bill for data overages. You'll always pay at the same $10 per gigabyte rate, though, no matter what.
You can also set up a "Group Plan" on Project Fi for up to six people to share a single account and billing source. With a Group Plan, all of the same features of an individual plan apply, but you save a bit of money per person. Billing is handled centrally by the account administrator, along with data limitations for each user (if needed). Project Fi automatically manages how much each member owes to the group plan monthly and facilitates payments back to the account admin. Individuals can come and go from a Group Plan as they wish, without any contract.
Project Fi is available for the Pixel XL, Pixel, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X and Nexus 6. You can also use a data-only SIM card with any tablet that supports the T-Mobile network.
How does it work?
Project Fi works with a special SIM card — and a little software on your phone — that can authenticate you on T-Mobile, Sprint and U.S. Cellular, and switch between them on the fly based on a variety of factors. Because it can also use Wi-Fi for calls and texts, you can keep using your phone in places where mobile data isn't that great. Extra software called a "Wi-Fi Assistant" will automatically connect your phone to open Wi-Fi access points when you're out of the house, reducing your data usage without any intervention on your part.
You get the power of three mobile networks, plus Wi-Fi, in a single SIM
When you use Project Fi, you also get some of the same features that have made Google Voice popular over the years. You can forward phone calls to your Fi number to any phone you want, as well as view voicemail, make calls and send texts with that number from any device using the Hangouts app and website.
Project Fi also works internationally in 120 countries around the world with no additional cost for data use or texting. You can call at a flat rate to any number while on the cellular networks abroad, or pay much lower rates when calling on Wi-Fi. You can also call back home to the U.S. on Wi-Fi for free. Data used internationally just comes out of your standard $10 per gigabyte bucket, but speeds can vary depending on the country you're in.
Why do I want it?
Well, this is really a personal question of whether you actually want to try Project Fi. Chances are if you're reading Android Central you're at least one step closer to being the target audience for the Google-powered carrier, but there are a few other boxes to check that make it the right choice for you.
Simplicity in the service and billing are paramount to the experience.
The only big issue for most people is the limited phone choices. Google lets you use its latest phones, the Pixel and Pixel XL, on Project Fi, or you can bring one of the last three Nexus phones — the Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X or Nexus 6. But that's it. But if you're okay with that limitation, you don't have many other hurdles to jump over. You can sign up for Project Fi online in minutes, and you can either buy a Pixel phone or Google will send you a SIM card to put in your existing Pixel or Nexus. Once it arrives, you can start the typical porting process of bringing your current phone number to Fi, or can start fresh with a new number. You can use Project Fi for as long or short as you want, as there aren't any contracts or commitments involved.
There are lots of cool features that make Project Fi a good choice, like the simplified billing, included international features and improved network coverage through the use of three carriers and Wi-Fi networks. Each one will have a different amount of draw for different people, though.
Project Fi's pricing isn't dramatically lower than other carriers out there, and whether it makes a good choice financially for you depends on your data usage and which features you want. We encourage you to do your pricing research before choosing which carrier is the best.
And whether you're still on the fence or just curious about it, be sure to follow all of our Project Fi coverage here at Android Central.
Update June 2017: Refreshed with the latest links and information on Project Fi plans and pricing.
It seems decent but you have to buy a $700+ phone that is a year old when newer, cheaper phones are better in many ways or you have to bring a used one that could have its own issues like bootloops.
You're limited to the Nexus/Pixel phones for initial setup. My gf uses her OnePlus 3T on Fi and I'm still deciding on my next phone. The only thing you miss out on if you don't use a Nexus/Pixel is the band switching, so you're stuck with T-mobile, in my case, that's not a problem. Guess it depends on where you live.
It's hard to compete with T-Mobile one with digits. I do like this mvno though
$20 off coupon for you: NV503E
Have to use service for 1 month to get that $20
Just started reading this, but I think that most people are missing the main point of Project Fi, and that it's a big win is for people who travel a lot internationally and to many different countries. If you're primarily a domestic US user there are some advantages to Project Fi (like the fact that you can add an arbitrary number of LTE capable tablets that share your data plan at NO monthly cost) but if you are a large data user solely in the US, then there are probably better options. (I previously had a 20GB data plan with AT&T for $80 per month, which seems cheaper ($4 per GB vs. $10 for Fi, but that is only if I used all 20GB in a month; with Fi I'm only charged for what I use, so if my usage varies from month to month, Fi may actually end up being cheaper for me)
But if you travel extensively around the world, the fact that you can have a fixed $1 per 100MB ($10 per GB) data cost without constantly switching SIMs is a HUGE win, especially given you do seem to get 3G and LTE speeds in most places (unlike the T-Mobile offering which gives you 128 kbps or maybe 256 kbps data speeds if you're lucky). My previous mode of operation would be to get a new SIM (and a new phone #) for each country I visited, which was a huge pain, but better than paying AT&T extortionist data data rate of $200 per GB (and that was only if I signed up for the $40 per month international plan. If you made the mistake of roaming without the $40 per month up-front plan, the cost is over $2,000 per GB, and that isn't a typo...)
So with Project Fi I now have LTE (sometimes falling back to 3G) data rates at a reasonable cost per month virtually world wide, unlimited world wide SMS, a US phone number that works world wide at a (not cheap but not totally unreasonable $0.20 per minute). But if you do a lot of international calling while overseas, you can substantially reduce calling costs (down to a few cents a minute or even zero) by using various VoIP calling services such as Skype, Google Hangouts, or, in my case (since I have Xfinity/Comcast for my home broadband that includes Voice in the triple play package) by installing the Xfinity connect, so now my phone gets free calling to and from the US almost anywhere in the world, and people use it by simply calling my home landline number. And I can call almost anywhere in the world for a few cents per minutes.
That's the big win of Project Fi.
Another great way to let Google track you and sell your info at the highest bid.....
Project Fi should be rebranded as Project Fail - International. I''ve been in Europe (big cities in Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Austria and Germany) on vacation now for about 5 days and only for a very few seconds have I had access to non-WiFi data of any kind. My guess, based on posts from the Project Fi support forums from other users, is that some recent system update has totally screwed up the network handoff/handshake when traveling between netoworks. There is nothing you can do to re-establish a voice or data connection in that situation including popping out the SIM, rebooting, airplane moding/demoding etc. You're on your own! So that's a HUGE failure on the part of Google engineers and quality assurance analysts but it's not, ultimately, the worst of it. The worst is the fact that nobody in the customer service department can assist with the issue in any kind of timely fashion. Thousands of dollars spent and plans made ahead of time for a much needed vacation (I'm actually a PM in an applications development team myself) mean nothing to Google's voiceless, faceless, heartless and uninformed "support chats." For prospective users planning on using Project Fi because of the claims to having international coverage at, or close to, domestic prices, with widespread availability, you're making a huge mistake. This project has failed on that front and that is a show-stopper for me. There are other problems and advantages to using P-fi but they've all cancelled themselves out until now. No service + nobody who cares = disaster. Back to T-mo I go.
I don't want to discredit your experience with Project Fi but here is my experience.
While i was in Finland/Germany for 5 weeks on business and vacation and i went all over and i had consistent 3g and 4g on a Nexus 6p. While it wasnt as good as getting a local service which my wife had it was great overall on a Note 5.
I used about 20 GB over my travels and that included Tethering to laptop, Mobile phones, and Tether to Tablet. I was both in the city centers as well as rural areas(summer house)
That said back in the states consistent performance in the bay area but as you get closer to Napa, Sonoma can get a bit more inconsistent unless you use the app to force carrier switch on fi network.
They need to lower the data price.
I'm still on T-Mobile's $30 prepaid plan (100 minutes, unlimited texts, 5GB high speed data, throttled after), but I tried Fi for a month during which I took a week long Caribbean cruise. BIlling was easy, although there were more taxes and fees than the T-Mo prepaid (~$3.50 versus $0.75 in NH). I don't do a lot of video, my music is mostly downloaded, and I'm used to often being on wifi from before I had T-Mobile, so I didn't even hit the 1GB mark. That made it really cheap compared to pretty much anything, especially while traveling internationally (you get FULL speeds, not throttled like every other carrier I've seen), and in the US it worked really well, too. Although I do miss full Google Voice integration on T-Mobile prepaid (no call forwarding), there's nothing that can really compete for a single line, assuming you get coverage (T-Mobile has been better than any other provider where I normally go since they turned on band 12, and totally usable even in smaller towns I've been to). Google Fi would be my next choice though if T-Mobile got rid of that plan.
You forgot
What's the big caveat?!
Power users need not apply. I get 10GB + 20GB datastash for $30/mon with Tmo. $35/mon for unlimited (but no tether)
Sprint has similar deals.
If I used 10GB of project fi I'd be paying $100 just for data + $20 for voice.
It's too much currently. $10 per 1 gig is not a good deal at all. $10 per 5gig maybe more practical.
Here we go again with these Google 'sponsored' Project Fi pieces.
This service costs literally double my AT&T plan. I hate AT&T and all the big carriers that overcharge us for the privilege of using our own airwaves. But I won't pay Google twice the price in order to escape AT&T. Some specifics to pre-empt the coming braindead responses.
I am on a group plan with AT&T with 4 smartphones ,1 tablet and 40gb of data between those devices. It costs $215.
The Project Fi equivalent costs $465 with the 4 smartphones and no tablet.
I'm insulted Android Central keeps writing that Fi is only 'marginally' cheaper than other big carriers. It's MORE expensive. Much more in some cases.
Good for you, I'm glad you are saving money on your plan. But for me Project Fi is saving me $40-$50 dollars a month. To each there own, and for me it's Project Fi.
It's really only saving money for individuals. Family plans from the big four are going to be far cheaper for that much data and that many phones.
Insulted? Really? Do you need to go find a safe space, so that you don't keep getting your feelings hurt by words?
Maybe for you it isn't marginally cheaper. For me (an actual Fi user), my monthly bill on average is $15-20 less than my bill was w/ T-Mobile. (~$40 vs ~$60).
I'm on AT&T as well, but even with corporate discount, with two lines unlimited and DirecTV (at $20/month), one phone on the NEXT plan (S7 edge, after the Note 7 fiasco), I pay around $285/month. I was going to add a 3rd line, but that's another $45. So, I've been test running a 3rd line through Fi now. I am considering moving my Nexus 6P, which I average 2-3 GB/month, over to Fi. I would potentially be saving $50 or more a month, and I'll be able to tether again, which is extra on AT&T.
Maybe a stupid question or already covered, but why is Project Fi even concerned about unlimited minutes and texts? Can't you do both over the data network with Google Voice? Is this a requirement for carrier participation so they get the revenue?
Andrew, why was this article re-posted? I've been reading AC for a long time and this has been happening more and more. I'm sure you have a reason, as you guys are thoughtful in your approach. My suggestion would be: Indicate that it's updated, Make it clear what the new information is, Clear the comments, so that you don't have irrelevant comments below. P.S. It was briefly stated, but I was unaware of the fact that on Project Fi, you can send texts (sms, MMS, ect.) via hangouts from any device. As a heavy hangouts user, this was the biggest surprise/benefit to me when I switched over with the Pixel! Thanks!
It looks like he updated it since it now uses 3 carriers versus 2.
I figured that out, but I didn't like to have to remember the previous article and fill in the blanks myself. It should have been the same article and when they state: "...that can authenticate you on T-Mobile, Sprint and U.S. Cellular,..." It should read: "...that can authenticate you on T-Mobile, Sprint (UPDATE: and now also on U.S. Cellular),..." That way I can read the article and understand the new material. That's all I'm asking for.
I know I'm replying to an old comment, but for future reference, they usually put a note at the bottom that refers to the changes they made. For example, this one says: "Update June 2017: Refreshed with the latest links and information on Project Fi plans and pricing."
It didn't read that way on the article I posted my original comment. The reason for my post was that I saw many comments that were rude or disrespectful asking for the same thing. I was trying to be constructive and let the author know what would be helpful in the future. At least now they're starting to label them a little better to help us know what has been updated.
Screw you AC!!!!
You resurrect a year old article and say its new?
Are that hard up that you can't create new?
Comments below are over a year old for cripes sake!!
It looks like he updated it since it now uses 3 carriers versus 2...
I used Project Fi about three months, it worked well. But, then I found Republic Wireless, had same function, but I can get two GB for $30. Twice the GB as PF, so far after three weeks Republic Wireless works the same. I'm on a Nexus 6.
I think the difference is Republic Wireless doesn't use T-Mobile or US Cellular.
I just reviewed their site, they use Sprint And T-Mobile.
I would love to, but don't like overages and surprises on my Bill. Currently I get unlimited with another carrier so I dont have to worry if I'll go over. The Bill is always the same.
Also once you go over couple of gigabytes, it becomes expansive actually in comparison to other criers.
This is a decent plan to consider if you're not already on SERO ($40 unlimited everything).
Leaving SERO for cricket was the best thing I ever did. Unlimited doesn't mean much when the data is so bad. I actually could use the eight gigs I get on Cricket, it would be impossible on Sprint in the southeast.
I average about $30 a month with Fi. When I was with Verizon it was $120 every month. Why anyone would stick with Verizon/ATT is beyond me? Other than coverage of course. If Fi works poorly in your area that's a real reason. Other than that though?
I just sent in my 4 the monthly payment. It was $175.00. yeah! Part of the problem was that the Nexus 5x wouldn't connect to the wifi. They acknowledged that and gave me a $10.00 credit. So helpful. Then they replaced my 3 month old phone with a used refurbished phone. The generosity was overwhelming. My previous version months bills were $30.00 highest was $60. I keep calling and writing. They keep being Google Generous. A used phone and a bill that would make verison blush to deliver.
I pay for t-mobile about $115.00 for two lines with everything unlimited (true). I would switch to Project FI, but those gigabytes are expensive.
if you're using only 1GB per month then you're ok I guess.
Be very careful if you want to switch to Project FI from Sprint. I switched from Sprint to Project Fi. When I decided that I wanted to go back to Sprint, Sprint wouldn't let me back. Apparently, my IMEI is no longer on Sprint. Sprint blamed it on Google and Google blamed it on Sprint. This worked out the best in the end because I end up dumping Spritn and Google and signed up with Cricket unlimited data for $65 (with $5 rebate for auto payment). This $65 price also includes tax and all fees which Sprint does not include in their advertised price. Reception for voice and data on Cricket in the Wash DC area is superb. It's better than Sprint. I stream music and video to my phone at work all day with no issues.
Does Fi work with the Developer Preview of Android Nougat?
Project Fi has worked great for me. I traveled all the way through Texas just recently, and my 5X on Fi always had at least a bar or two for signal. While my dad and brother had no service at all. I was able to navigate with Maps and the offline maps I downloaded so I wouldn't be searching for a good signal to load the map. The billing is great too for people who are always on wifi or don't use a lot of data. My first bill was $60 with 3gb of data. I used less than one, and my second bill was only $13.53 when I switched it to 1gb data. The auto connect through a VPN on open high-speed wifi is pretty awesome. I would definitely recommend this if it fits your needs.
I was hoping since it's Google and they seem to do amazing stuff, that this project would be "Unlimited Everything" for some awesome low price.
But it's not.
Already lost all interest after reading data is capped like everyone else.
Is this the first time you've heard of Fi?
Fi's data is not "capped like everyone else". You pay for what you use. It's pretty simple - if you use 1gb, you pay for 1gb. If you use 100gb, you pay for 100gb. Zero caps. And because I'm on wifi most of my day (including in my car which has built-in AT&T 3g service), I use less than 1gb of cellular data per month which only costs me pennies.
perhaps - but that is only for YOU'R use and you only.
Typically if someone is getting mobile service, it isn't so they could hang in their car all day and say how awesome the service is they aren't using. YES, you've got the service they you not really using in it's fullest.
Most will use more, or lots more then 1GB per month, which is quite expensive.
How the hell do you know what most people will use? You're basically admonishing him for making a subjective anecdotal reference while making a sweeping generalization. Ironic.
All he can ( or anyone for that matter) speak to is his experience and how it works for him. And that's all he did.
Likewise I can say I use only about 2.5 GB per month on Fi because I too am on WiFi a majority of the day.
Your experience, like many others may and probably will be different.
10 dollars a gig! Thats horrendously expensive. Do Americans really pay that much? My ee contract is 50 pounds a month for unlimited talk and texts, 20 gig of data and a Samsung s6edge plus.
I'm so sick of these comments. Fi is ONE of the many choices American's have. it's great for people who use <1GB per month, where they can get great service using 3 carriers for under $30/mo. If you use a lot of data, you can get 5GB for $30 on T-Mobile, or unlimited data on cricket for $65/mo. I myself pay $68/mo after tax for unlimited data on Verizon, which is far better than your plan.
No it isn't. Can you not read. I pay less than you and get 20 very fast gig, unlimited calls and texts, and a Samsung s6edge plus. I don't believe you have unlimited unthrottled data.
Posted via the Android Central App
When i was in Finland i saw the same thing they get full 1g, 2g, 3g, 4g access with 20GB-unlimited data plans for 20-40euro.
Funny thing was that no matter what connection quality you were on it still performed very well. With 2g+ i could stream without any issues. in the US if you don't have a 4g/LTE connection forget doing anything other than voice calls.
$10/Gb is actually more expensive than AT&T or Verizon. Interesting concept for a prepaid, if I used very little data or more importantly lived in a place where one of those networks had coverage I'd try it out. AT&T and Verizon, plus the prepaid they allow are the only ones with coverage in a good chunk of the midwest.
That's who Fi is aimed at, people who use little cellular data.
I have loved my experience on Project Fi. The limitation to Nexus phones is a drawback for some, but I don't mind it. I love Nexus phones, and I don't see myself using a non Nexus phone anytime in the near future.
Posted via the Android Central app on my Nexus 5X with Project Fi
If Fi allowed me to user other phones that Nexus I would be all over it. Unfortunately, I like my Galaxy S7 Edge too much to just give it up. Hopefully one day Google will allow other phones in
Im ready to switch but im on sprint i hate sprint
Posted via the Android Central App
Why can't you switch now?
Just wanted to add that the international data access and readily available phone service was a life server recently. My wife suffered a a critical medical emergency which resulted in hospitalization in Mexico. The data and texting services allowed communications with family back home, and the phone service allowed contact with the home doctors to consult. Three days of this, and the bill was only a few dollars more (for the .10/min calling from Mexico to US). TMo probably would have the same result, but I'm guessing Project Fi was cheaper.
Project Fi has been great for us after two months of use. We both got the discounted Nexus 5X phones and with 2 gigs data each, our monthly bill is $30 less than our previous AT&T plan.... plus unused data is refunded on a pro-rated basis. If you're an heavy data user ( say > 3 gigs a month regularly) it may be the same cost as other plans. But with WiFi at work and home, I'm using a lot less data than I did previously on AT&T. The Google voice-like features are welcome. No problems with coverage (I mostly see T-Mobile in the suburbs north of Seattle) at home or traveling so far. The Project Fi app is a great tool, showing you exactly where you are in the billing cycle and how much data you've used -- you can even change your plan on the fly in the app. So far no downsides here and we'll cover the cost of both discounted phones easily in the first year based on savings over AT&T.
Agreed, the savings are great for me as well. $50/month on average. Far cry from the $110 I was paying on Verizon.
Ok apparently some people can't read. You can use the NEXUS 6, 5X, OR 6P.
Kaiser
I am taking about non-Nexus devices. iPads can be used, why not iPhone? I get that the iPads only work on the T-Mobile spectrums.
Posted via the Android Central App
Can't wait till there are more phone options. New Moto's would have been nice. Love using my 6p, but I like to switch a device out every once in a while.
Posted via the Android Central App
Yet another recycled article with no mention of the fact that it's been recycled; or no mention of what was updated (if anything).
C'mon give them credit, at least while they're chowing down on bbq on watching fireworks they have the courtesy of throwing up a couple yr old articles for us
Posted via the Android Central App
It was updated though, they added in US Cellular.
The set up for the service and the app are fantastic. However Sprint and T-Mo have horrible signal for me.
Posted via the Android Central App
Fi would be great if I didn't use 26 GB of data a month on a much better network.
AT&T Galaxy S7 Onyx Black with Unlimited Data
Fi is great...just not for you.
Posted via the Android Central App
Same...
Well I can't knock the fi network bc I haven't used it, but I know the data packages would not work economically for me
Posted via the Android Central App
Story recycling?
Glad that Fi has added service and features.
Still upset that no type of family plan has been added. Just can't beat my Cricket pricing.
I guess US Cellular was added to the post.
PS. Where I live in Boston area, using 2-3 carriers is mostly a gimmick. When I joined Fi i thought it will be switching in T-Mobile dead spots instantly to Sprint......it doesn't. Takes **** lots of time to switch and by the time it does when driving T-Mobile LTE is back. Only useful on out of state trips and international roaming double the speed of T-Mobile
Fi eats data like a fat pig. I work from home mostly, do whatever it takes to save data, have wifi and yet I manage to use 2-3GB easy. My bills are usually $40 plus all the taxes etc, this month it's $50+
T-Mobile had a 2 line offer at $40 each for 6GB....don't even need wifi with that.
Well the proofs in the pudding then, make the switch
I've noticed that as well, it typically uses 30-50MB per day even if you are on WiFi most of the day. Seems like some background Android processes are running. I read on some forum that one of the processes is Qualcomm testing the quality of the WiFi and mobile data connection to make sure you are always connected to a reliable data connection, which effectively runs short speed tests, using data.
thanks for that!
Their price per Gigabyte is high - the only reason I did not switch.
I am trying to find out if having my 6p signed into my apps account while using project Fi with a Gmail account that isn't set as primary will be a problem. I'm guessing it won't be but thought I'd throw it out there since I couldn't find this question anywhere else. Thanks in advance!
Posted via the Android Central App
I pay 56$ for fi 3gb. I think this is too expensive because 3gb is nothing.
I would be happy to get 10gb for this money.
That's why I'm thinking to switching to Verizon or att. I had sprint before but the service is not that great.
I have it for 2 weeks now. I have no issues at all. I could call and text anytime. I used my data so far for checking prices, Facebook, Instagram, GPS guide and just other main things you need to do on a smart phone. And absolutely love it. Though I haven't tested it out of my town. I'll soon be able to test it next month. I'm excited! 6p is great so as project fi.
This would be great if Project Fi could add Verizon to its vendors, also maybe AT&T. Then you would have the best coverage at a very low price. But I guess Verizon and AT&T would see this as unacceptable competition, whereas Sprint needs the business....
U want all four carriers to provide for Fi?
Don't hold your breath
The more I read about monthly plans in the US, the more I'm happy about my plan in Italy... I mean, if you really want everything unlimited, including a next gen Android phone or a new iPhone (on a 24/30 months contract) the maximum amount to be paid is like 50 euros (more or less 60 USD).
Now I'm on prepaid, and I have 300 minutes, 1000 sms (which I never use) and 7GB for 12 euros per month, LTE included and slow down to 32kbps (good for few whatsapp messages or some text only emails) if you exceed traffic.
I also have another phone, different carrier, with 150 minutes 150 sms and 1GB for 4.5 euros...
We surely don't have the same speed on LTE etc but hey, I'm cool with quantity over quality right now ;)
Few things to keep in mind: Fi doesnt support VoLTE, it doesn't support Band 12 LTE, and it doesn't switch as simultaneously as they say
I wish Google went lower on the data price. If you use over 10gb a month, this isn't much of a deal. $5 a gb is a deal.
Posted via the Android Central App
I'm curious to see how its working. I try to use the Hangouts app for video calling from my Note 4 at home to a Galaxy S6, and it is not very good. The video is choppy, cuts in and out (when you can get the video to turn on) and the voice quality is splotchy.
I'm all in on Fi, for better or for worse. Just got a Nexus 6P and switched my 10-yr-old number just to use it. I love the billing and that I can finally take advantage of full Google Voice functionality such as texting from Hangouts on my desktop and wifi calling (my old number couldn't port to GV). I've been paying $60/month on AT&T prepaid but rarely used all 4 GB, so it will be nice to only be charged $40 for months in which I stay under 2GB.
Having said that, I've only had it for 3 days and already had an instance of placing a call to my wife, who told me she didn't have a missed call. Little paranoid about dropped calls or other Fi network malfunctions given how critical my phone is for work, but assuming there aren't any recurring hick-ups, I'm pretty pumped about Fi.
it's actually better than that, if you use less than 2 GB, you probably would only be charged $17 (if you used 1.7 GB that month)
I travel internationally pretty often, and AT&T had me on a $240/month plan that included only 300MB of international data. I had to manually toggle the cellular data on and off and save it for emergencies. I switched to Fi and am paying a little over $80/month including financing of the phone and have gigs of international available now. Yes, it's throttled to 3G when traveling but that is fine for my needs.
However, saving on international wasn't my only driver. I was moving from IOS to Android (I just like switching things up) but was really stuck on the tight integration Apple had with managing text messages from the Desktop. Fi does this wonderfully without needing any kludgy apps proxying things through my phone. In fact, I can have my phone powered off in another location and still do texts and phone calls from my laptop (like on the Airplane wifi) using my standard phone number via Hangouts. It's great.
I'm hoping to see Fi begin supporting Android Wear as well, to leave my phone at home when I go to the gym, biking, etc.
You're writing these articles as if they're going to be read only by Americans. You've failed to mention that you've to be a US citizen to use it.
Posted via the Android Central App
If this was viable choice for Canada I would get it alot better than 70$ a month on telus. But the data speed would be bad here..
Posted via Android Central App
I requested an invitation to join Fi immediately after I preordered my Nexus 5X and got an invitation seconds later. Been using Fi for like 2 weeks and no complaints. I'm on WiFi most all day so I look forward to my next bill.
May have considered testing this if it didn't require being locked into a Nexus phone.
Unlimited talk I don't need, nor want.
Sprint is junk where I live.
Prefer T-Mobile's $30 for unlimited texts, unlimited data (5 gigs LTE before throttling), 100 minutes talk.
Oh, and my unlocked, 18-month-old Nexus 5, rooted, on 4.4.2, is perfect, so a new phone is out of the question.
Posted via the Android Central App
I no longer have the Nexus 6.... then I received a new Project Fi invite so I requested a SIM card.
I now have a SIM card but i can't activate it.
Any suggestions?
Thanks!
When you pay "a flat rate of $10 per gigabyte of data used", how do we know if this is LTE, 3G, 2G or Edge? Is there any way of know the speed of the data usage for which you are paying? Is it throttled down after a certain amount of usage?
FYI, Fi users don't have to be stuck only using stock Messenger/Hangouts for sms/mms. Textra's latest build has Fi support for both. Just confirmed it on my 6p with sending sms/mms with pics to several co-workers and back. Love it!!!
Let me know when other phones are involved. A nexus phone only does the basics for me,not what I need it to do
I saw a video of someone using a t-mobile s6 on fi.
Stick a project fi sim in an unlicked phone and you will get tmo. All the features do kot work though.
Had T-Mobile...switched to Fi. Same if not better coverage. I had a T-Mo unlimited plan with and ex-employee discount which meant I was paying about $72 after taxes. I use over 5gb maybe two months out of the year...the rest I'm at 1-3gb and saving 20-30$ a month. Added perks are nice as well. I like that anything on WiFi with hangouts is now my cellphone not just my actual active sim.
Posted via the Android Central App
Should be better since you are adding sprint.
I will join project fi when google native apps google music, google maps and google movies does not count towards your data. Until then I am happy with my Crickett $55 plan w 29gb data and unlimited calls and text with taxes included.
Yeah, that cricket plan keeps tempting me, but ATT gets very congested at times. And ATT treats cricket as second class, and caps and throttles speeds. I haven't noticed anything odd about Fi, even T-Mobile speeds are just as erratic.
Posted via the Android Central App
I hear you but in a year w them have not any congestion issues and very smooth. 8mbps speeds has been perfect for streaming any music app or movie service like Netflix.
Being a prepaid carrier doesn't mean anything. I thought all 4 major US carriers are prepaid. I know for a fact Sprint and T-Mobile are.
Posted via the Android Central App
Had it for 2 months on my nexus 6. It was simpliied billing but the coverage was not as good as Att where I live. Cancelled it.
Posted via my S6 with Samsung Pay!
I'm paying 76$ a month for unlimited talk and text and 5gb of data on t mobile but I never use all five, barely 3 , so project Fi would save me around 20$ hmmmmm
Posted via the Android Central App
Same exact scenario here... On the fence about pulling the trigger. Save $240 a year or two using fi and put that money towards a new phone. This is my thought.
Love projects like this, but sadly Sprint and T mobile do not work in the town I live in. Sprint and T mobile should extend their service to small towns not just cities
Posted via Android Central App
Yeah, it's a problem. I'm currently trying Fi on my new Nexus 5X. I live outside a decent-sized city, but even out here in the suburbs, the coverage is really spotty. I got great coverage on AT&T/Cricket all throughout the area, but T-Mo and Sprint barely register at my house. Some areas my coverage drops out completely right after being 4 bars of LTE.
It's hard to judge the battery life on my new phone when the cell network strength bar in the battery app is 90% orange/red. I struggle to get through the day right now... I'm guessing my battery will improve substantially when I switch back to Cricket.
Makes me mad, because I really want to support this type of venture... I just wish that Google used AT&T instead of Sprint.
I would actually sign up for Fi if they had at least HSPA+ coverage in Canada haha
T-Mobile's single user plans are still waaaay too expensive. But their family plans are much better than Fi. For $120+taxes (~$140), you get 4 lines with 10GB each. Even with 1GB on Fi, I'd just break even on cost with T-Mobile. On top of that, I'm in Atlanta, where Comcast has a cap of 300GB. (Don't even get me started on Comcast). And I keep getting perilously close to the cap most months. So Fi just doesn't make any sense. The only advantage is that you also get Sprint coverage. I just got off Sprint and moved to T-Mobile. Sprint, even in a large city like Atlanta is pathetic.
T-Mobile needs to drop it's single line plans. Don't know why they don't do that.
I passed on the Fi invitation. Now if only Google Fiber came to Atlanta burbs. I'd be so allover it!! I can't think of a more satisfying call than to Comcast to cancel service.
I feel like $10 per gigabyte is kinda expensive tho.
Posted via the ONE M9
Not kinda
When we die, we go bye-bye. - Sal Vulcano
Yes absolutely agreed especially since I use Unlimited Data on T-Mobile.
Posted via my Nexus 5X
If that deal still existed I would agree.
It's not expensive for lower-end data consumption. It's very expensive once you're talking about 5+GB plans. This service is made for people who can camp on wifi all day or don't use much data.
Awesome article.
I am on Project Fi since 10/30 and loving it so far. Will see how it is after several months of usage while traveling around the Atlanta area and cost savings versus my old Verizon plan
Not that great of a deal! I'm on the two lines with unlimited talk text and 4G LTE for $100 with T-Mobile and I average 12 - 15 GB per month on my line and my daughter averages 4 - 5 on her line.. I like the concept but it would cost me more money!
For most people that aren't on ancient plans. This is a great deal.
My plan is only a few months old (I signed up for it back in January of this year). I think Fi is a decent deal for individual plans.. But even right now T-Mobile offers 4 lines for $120 with 10 GB of 4G LTE per line. On the individual front they offer 5 GB of data plus unlimited talk & text for $70 per month... Which is exactly what you'd pay on Fi (as long as you "Average" roughly 5 GB per month) and then unlimited throttled data... or $80 per month and you get unlimited 4G LTE data... If you have months where you use 1 or 2 GB and months that you use 5 or more then Fi would be a good deal overall. Plus you have the added benefit of being to able to piggy back between Sprint and T-Mobile. The overlap should help some of the dead zones if you move around a lot. But most people stay in the same spot/area over and over while rarely roaming outside of their home area..
I did look into this but unfortunately, I'm stuck in a Verizon only area. It sucks that big red has a monopoly on us rural ppl. Gotta love that coverage though.
Does anyone know if Project Fi uses VoLTE for calls, or falls back to 3G? Also, if you're on a WiFi call and switch to cellular, does it work from WiFi to 3G, or just WiFi to LTE (assuming VoLTE is working)?
I've never heard of a WiFi to 3G call handoff, but maybe it exists?
I don't know for certain, but I've had Fi for about a week and a half now. I haven't noticed a voice call that HASN'T fallen to 3G (I can't vouch for ones where I'm talking over my car bluetooth or through headphones). When I hang up, the phone then goes back to whatever mediocre LTE signal I can get via T-Mobile in my area.
I got my Invite but didn't want to move my GV number over to hangouts (still using it with some old hardware at home). So I guess I'll wait a little longer for an invite on a different account
I love T-Mobile, I understand it has less coverage than Verizon, but I get unlimited talk, text, and data for $20 a month, no strings attached, and where I live in fine with T-Mobile coverage
How did you get that deal?
Posted via my Nexus 5X
Is that like an ancient deal from when smartphones first came out?
I'm with Cricket. I pay $55 a month for 20 gigs of data of which l used a little over 15. I'm a driver, drive all night and use my phone to listen to Google Music and Pandora and to podcasts, so Project FI will cost me .at least $170 a month; so it's not for me
Have you considered Satellite Radio? I pay $10/month for the basic package of SiriusXM and love it! I can't stand commercials and I like having the same channels wherever I go
Posted via the Android Central App
How do you get 20GB for the price of the 10GB plan? Did you jump on a promotion?
This doesn't seem that new. I'm in New Zealand on the 2degrees network. They share networks with Vodafone so if I'm closer to a Vodafone cell tower it switches network without interruption and costs the same. It is 30usd for unlimited calls and texts to nz and Australia plus 2.5gig. But if I don't use all the data it rolls over and adds onto the next month at no cost. Extra gig of data is 6usd.
What do you people do to use that much data on a phone??? Really want to say its ridiculous but then feel like an ass when people come back and say work on curring cancer or poverty and not stream shit loads of movies and music or tether to your whole household or etc...
See my comment below. I'm a driver and use my cell to listen to music and podcasts and use an average of 15 gigs monthly.
But it's really easy to predownload podcasts. Most apps do it automatically at night.
I just cannot afford Fi. I would love to try it with my Nexus 6, but i average 25+ gb of data a month, and can go as high as 110. Fi would bankrupt me.
110 gigs, really, time to get some Internet service for your home.
Posted via the Android Central App
Well good thing there are other choices.
I guess I shall wait for the new Nexus 5 and hope we get Fi on that too.
I already pay less for more and don't have or want a Nexus 6 (had a 4 and was disappointed in size and price of the 6). However, the international data option is interesting to me when traveling internationally. I would get a sim for when I travel if they expand this beyond the Nexus 6.
My bill would have been $620 last month. I don't see the draw of this unless you just don't use data.
Posted via the Android Central App
Yeah I average 40-60GB a month. I have unlimited data on Verizon and use data carelessly. Half my data usage is YouTube and snapchat which I feel I can just use WiFi for on Project Fi. Just wondering if it's worth the risk to switch. (Verizon is costing me $80 a mo. With unlimited data)
Posted via the Android Central App
When I had "unlimited" data on Verizon I was throttled to death.
data plan seems a little expensive if you travel a lot. I guess if you have access to WiFi and not use a lot of data this plan not to bad I guess.
Also josh you won this one off by 15 min.
Posted via the Android Central App
Totally understand that.
Not really a good deal if you spend lots of time off wi-fi. Better off sticking with T-Mobile or Sprint.
Posted via the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 running Lollipop 5.0.1 on the T-Mobile Network.
Exactly
Yep, definitely not for regular big data users. But if you're someone who's in the 2-4GB range regularly, but sometimes tips under that, you can get the nice refunds and change your plan month to month without issue. Then if you happen to have a month where you need a lot of data or tether a lot, you're gonna be able to simply buy those few extra gigs. It's the simplicity that's a big selling point.
Everyone I know on t-mobile say this is way cheaper.
The International service sounds really interesting. On a trip to Europe in 2012, I had to buy one SiM in the UK and another when I crossed over to the Continent. In 2014, I didn't buy any SIMs because I was on a river cruise where the boat had wi-fi 90% of the time, but I could only use my phone for data and email, the texts didn't work. This plan seems like it would make things so much easier.
The billing simplicity is nice. Just use your data as you would locally. No specific data passes or anything like that, that's what's nice.
I bought a sim when I went to Europe last fall to 3 countries through a service. It ran me about $8 a day for 100mb a day. This seems like a way better option.
If you don't use prepaid (I do), AT&T has a good rate on data roaming internationally for low usage.
If you are going to one country, it is probably cheapest to just buy a prepaid sim locally. If you don't speak the language, this can be tricky though.
When will it roll out?
Google Voice, doesn't do well with MMS/Group messaging. Is it the same case for project fi?
Project Fi can handle group MMS if you use the built-in Google Messenger app on the Nexus 6.
You can send/receive MMS pictures whether you use Google Messenger or Hangouts, though. I don't use group MMS much (or SMS much at all either), so I go with Hangouts personally.
You can also use Textra for Fi SMS/MMS. Just confirmed it yesterday on my 6p! Loving it...
Project Fi is perfect if you know ahead of time that your not going to be using much Mobile data. I still think Straight Talk's unlimited talk text and 5gbs of data for $45.00 is a great deal.
Project Fi, Straight Talk, or Cricket. Or two of them.
An android fan site isn't a good place to get unbiased opinions on project fi.
Nobody ever said we were unbiased, but we do our best to be objective and present things how we see them.
I'll stick with Republic Wireless. Do we really want to give Google more of our data?
Data's going to be collected by any carrier you choose. Doesn't really make a difference if it's Google.
12+ more weeks and I'll maybe get a chance to decide for myself how well this'll work for me.
I just signed up for it. I have the Note 4 and Nexus 6 64 GB, the Nexus 6 runs circles around the Note 4, even though both devices have the same hardware, the Nexus 6 is faster and smoother than the Note 4 "maybe 5.1.1 will fix the Note 4 issues, but I think the issue is TW", the screen is a bit better on the Note 4, but not by a wide margin like some people think it is, also the front speakers on the Nexus 6 are real sweet, my Nexus 6 is my daily driver "nothing like the smoothness of pure Android". I don't have big hands, and handle the Nexus 6 just fine, and my pockets also have no issues with the Nexus 6, I honestly could never use a smaller phone. I am on Verizon at the moment with unlimited data plan, but only have the 400 minutes plan, and am paying an arm and a leg for my monthly service, figure I can try the Google fi service on the Nexus 6 for a few months and see how it works, if it doesn't pan out I will just stay with Verizon.
The same old regurgitated garbage that nexus 6 lovers spew all the time, lmao. Why in the hell is this Note 4 on 5 0.1 launching and loading the majority of apps faster than the nexus 6 on 5.1.1 it's going up against in this side by side comparison? Surely this can't be the case, can it? Lmao!!!!
Fyi, my experience was exactly the same in a side by side comparison between the 2 a little over a month ago. Only difference was I went through more, about 30 popular games, apps, native apps, and heavy websites. The Note 4 ended up winning the comparison by about 6 or 7. It looks like samsung made some decent optimizations on its note 4 LP build
https://youtu.be/O5165taNvp4
Are we still debating Note 4 vs Nexus 6? I thought we were talking about data plans.
Everything on the Nexus 6 is just faster, from loading apps, browsing the web, everything, I have both devices and use them on a daily basis, do you. I am not a fan of any manufacturer, I say it like I see it, not sugar coating anything, and I have owned the Note 4 longer than the Nexus 6, pure Android without a heavy skin like TW will be smoother, there is no way around it, shit, my Nexus 7 2013 Tablet is smoother and faster than my Note 4.
Posted via the Android Central App
First of all, I don't think you use both on a daily basis. I think that's just something that a select few nerds tend to say when they want to make a point. Secondly, between the comparison I provided you and my in depth experience with both (no, I don't own a nexus 6 or use one daily, but i've used it extensively and compared it and the Note 4 on its latest TW build extensively) your argument doesn't hold water. And this is comparing the 2 with the 6 on a newer version with all 4 CPU cores conatantly active since the bump up to 5.1.1. I went into my comparisons expecting a disparity between the 2. Didn't pan out that way, which is very interesting. So comments of performance disparities between the 2 are foolish exaggerations
Whatever, we all know that if anyone puts down your Note 4 you start acting like a five year old child, and yes I use both phones, both have their uses, it's just that the Nexus 6 gets used a lot more, I also like to have two phones for backup purposes, but that's just me, not everyone can be like you, LOL.
Posted via the Android Central App
Ya, it's always nice to have 2 phablets with identical internals launched within a month of eachother to play around with, right? I'm sure they go nicely with your G4, galaxy S6, and one M9 I'm sure you claim to have when it suits your argument
You just sound like a hater now. Why can't have a N6 and note 4 at the same time? Obviously he's a lover of tech or he wouldn't be here chatting it up with you. Samsung fanbois are always very defensive and always laugh really hard after every childish post. (LMAO)
Woah guys, watch out! This guy can count and organize sentences! Must be that beautiful Touchwiz technology enhancing his mind!!
Listen pal, good luck with the Samsung propaganda train. Tylenol for headaches, midol for cramps.
Posted via the Android Central App
My pet name for them is SAMSUCK...just sayin'
I feel like I'm watching commercials in North Korea, it's like I know everything your saying isn't true but I can't stop reading it. You neglected to mention how hot that note 4 was when you attempted to thrash the non bloated nexus in your 'accredited side by side tests.'
Posted via the Android Central App
"He" wasn't always like this, he used to be very helpful and nice. Something happened. Either that or someone else is using his account.
Posted via Morse Code
I thought something happened to you that time you had a bat shit crazy rage attack over clean master on the Galaxy S6, or was it over the supposed superiority of the iphone's lithium ion battery? Lol, you really lost your shit on that one. I assume a prescribed regimen of some sort has been successful as of late?
Your exactly right. I've been prescribed a cocktail of 6 inch high resolution display, front facing speakers, 3220mah battery, 3gbs of RAM, 64gbs of internal memory, and Vanilla Android (version 5.1.1.). I'm feeling much better now.
Posted via Morse Code
Ehh...that was kinda gay :/
Go to bed......... You probably have a 2 hour commute in Bay Area traffic tomorrow.
Posted via Morse Code
Im glad those days are over for me my friend.....and what God aweful mornings and evenings they were
Yup....... Those days are over for me as well.
Posted via Morse Code
The Note 4 is a gimmicky joke. Touchwiz is an utter disaster and an abomination to Android. Before anyone tries to discredit me let it be known that along with a Nexus 6 I own an S3, S5 and my girlfriend has a Note 4. The Nexus 6 is the smoothest of them all and gets things done more efficiently. The gaming experience on the Nexus 6 is pure awesomeness. I could go on and on speaking the greatness of the Nexus 6. It is a big phone and will take some time to get used to but once you've used the Nexus 6 you won't want to go back to anything else.
Posted via Morse Code
Uh huh. You don't sound like you have your head up your ass, or like you don't have the slightest clue what the hell you're talking about either. /S carry on knucklehead.
Time to look in the mirror my friend. That shit stain is looking right back at you.
Posted via the Android Central App
He can't afford a mirror. He spent all his money modifing his Note 4.
Do you have anything to say about Project Fi?
Posted via the Android Central App
I'm interested, and I think it's a great idea that google has here. IDK about the $10 per gig of mobile data, but once the nexus 2015 is launched I might give it some serious considerarion. I hope it's a game changer in the future
9ersfan you have turned into supertroll. WTF man?!?!? This is supposed to be supposed to be about Project Fi and the first thing you did is turn this into a Nexus bashing fiesta. Just so you know fanboyism is dead. Just stop already. Leave the fanboy nonsense to the neanderthals. You're better than this.
Posted via Morse Code
Lmao!!! Fanboyism definately isn't dead for you based on all of the nexus 6 related comments I've seen you write on here as of late. As for me, I'd pay a premium price for any android device with an excellent display and top of the line internals. Hell i'd rock a mutha***** Xaomi handset if it fit the bill. But when it comes to the display I can't put motorola in that category unfortunately after comparing it to top of the line AMOLED, but that's just my opinion
Exactly. On the recent Nexus 6 articles I've had good things to say because I'm having a good experience with my Nexus 6. I've also said lots of good things about the newly released S6 Active.
Posted via Morse Code
So, don't feed the troll. Simple. :)
Posted via the Android Central App
Your girlfriend huh? Yea ok clown. Note 4 is a much better phone than the nexus 6. Keep it up with the lies
Posted via the Android Central App
What if you need to bring over a family is there a plan to do so?
Posted via the Android Central App
Nope. Not yet.
Posted via the Android Central App
No family plans, and we're not sure if Google intends to.
As in shared data? What's the point? You actually pay for what you use.
So you can only get it on a mediocre nexus 6? Ehh, I'll pass.....hehehe
You must have a real boring life lol
He's a 49ers fan. Sums it up.
Posted via the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 running Lollipop 5.0.1 on the T-Mobile Network.
Baaa-zing! Dude literally trolls these forums bashing any non Samsung device.
LG G4
Do you know why Samsung doesn't make a superior flagship phone to rule them all?
Because you Touchwiz yourself at night. BTW windows 8 called, you'd probably be in love with that too.
Posted via the Android Central App
Hey, don't be bagging on windows 8, douchebag!! It's a brilliant OS. Just misunderstood is all. You got a problem with live tiles and unintuitive UI design or something, dickwad?
Hehehe
Nexus 6, 5x, and 6p.
Oh can't wait for this..
I've heard that you can activate Project FI service on a SIM loaded in a Nexus 6 and then just transfer the SIM to another phone if you want so you can have Project Fi service on another phone. Is this true?
Definitely not that easy. It takes modification of the phone's software as well.
I wouldn't recommend that. The Nexus 6 limitation will not be permanent. You're better of waiting until the device support is opened up than try to shoehorn it onto an unsupported device.
I heard this works with the iPhone 6, but you are limited to only one network, I believe Sprint, it doesn't switch between networks or WiFi.
Fi is a strange concept. The data buckets are mad expensive. This makes it an odd approach for a cloud based company. I know, wifi, but I need data as I'm not sitting in an office all day. My ATT rollover data (50gigs per month average) works. 3 lines. $130 a month (23% discount). Works out to $43 month/line. Sure Fi is less, but I actually use the cloud as Google intended. Plus tethering my Fire TV stick in hotels. It's niice.
Yeah I wouldn't say the data is "mad expensive", but they don't make sense for anyone using 4-5GB a month regularly. Thing is most people are < 4GB per month, and with the refunds and such, it can make sense financially.
I m y case it is. I'm with Cricket (AT&T) and pay $55 monthly for 20 gigs of data in Fi it would cost about $170 a month. I'm a driver, and drive like 12 hours daily, 5 days a week and use my phone to listen to music and podcasts, and listen to you guys every week.
I have the same plan and see Fi as way too expensive. Make it $5/GB and then I may give it a chance.
Posted via the Android Central App
Stop lying. You do not have 3 lines with possibly a 20+ gig data plan and pay 130$ a month. The 23% discount is only on the data plan. Your 100% full of shit.
HAHHAHA bust that dbag! LOL love it...fem
I do not want it badly enough to wait 12 more weeks after requesting an invite Apr 24th. Nexus 6 will be sold by then most likely. Was keeping my AT&T line anyway.
This Fi nonsense isn't a good deal at all. It's a standard deal for most mvnos and sometimes more expensive.. Also runs on Sprint, which isn't very good in many areas. But from what I hear it's getting much better.. I've yet to see any Sprint customers lately..
Nexus 5 (AT&T)
I have no issues w/ Sprint where I'm at in southern California. But I left them to join PFi specifically for the data roaming and international calling. I'm needing that more and more lately.
It switches between Sprint AND T-Mobile.
Ahh, forgot about that
In the suburbs NE of Seattle, I'm almost always on TMobile. Having used Republic Wireless briefly in the past, Project Fi is a leap of magnitude better. Everything operates seamlessly. Your unused data is refunded (deducted from next month's charges) and the Project Fi app makes it easy to not only see exactly where you're at vis a vis data use, but also to change your data plan on the fly in the app. I am very, very happy.
It's about comparable to most carriers out there when you're using less than 5GB of data per month on average. After that point, even the postpaid carriers are going to be a better deal. As I said in the last section, Fi does have its draws based on a few different features, including the refunds for unused data and the use of multiple networks + Wifi calling. There's more to a carrier than just the bottom line, y'know.
I'm curious about all this wi-fi business (AT&T has it now also) everything I've ever read has said not to log into random/unknown hot spots. Is there some kind of protocol I'm not aware of that keeps the phones secured while jumping around? Otherwise it seems like a great way for someone to gain unauthorized access to your phone.
This is an incredibly late reply, but Fi adds "WiFi Assistant" which will auto-connect your phone to a bunch of public networks that aren't encrypted and don't use a portal page. The important bit is when it does so, it uses a secure Google VPN to encrypt all traffic running through that connection. While you'll basically be trusting Google with your data over that connection, no one on that hotspot can steal the information being sent and received over your connection. For hotspots with actual encryption, you don't need to worry about things like that. For hotspots with portals, generally still will want to limit your usage and only use sites with proper https support.
I have TING, using Sprint in Bay area on a HTC ONE M8 and service is fine. I was on Credo with Sprint before that for a few years, and fine as well, but almost 3 times as expensive as TING.
I don't understand this sentence, it contradict its self. Is there a fee or is it no additional cost?
"Project Fi also works internationally in 120 countries around the world for no additional cost. You can call at a flat rate to any number while on the cellular networks abroad, or pay much lower rates when calling on Wifi."
What I don't understand is, when you're on WiFi why are the calls not free?
LG G2
GSIII
Galaxy Note 4
(The Sprint Lover)
They still have to connect the call, I'm sure there's an easy way to avoid that through vpn and chat service though.
Not really. The call rate is always going to be determined by the number you're calling from and calling to. They have to charge you for that, it costs them money. You get cheaper rates when calling on Wifi because it costs them less to route the call, but it still costs something.
The only way to avoid the calling rates would be to use a local SIM for the area you're at, and only call number locally.
What? I thought it was unlimited calls and texting?
Posted via Morse Code
We're talking international here.
Oh LoL
Posted via Morse Code
Andrew always with good info. Learned something today.
Yeah I'm about to travel to Russia and will get to experience how this works. I'll report back if I get raped by charges but I was told it was 20c per minute (on cell service) while in Russia. That isn't bad at all and for the first time it just doesn't make sense to buy local sim cards while traveling to places like that.
There is a flat rate per minute to call back to the US. That rate depends in what country you're in. I was told it was $.20/minute from Mexico and i travel there often, but I haven't seen my newest bill to verify that. But if I'm on WiFi in Mexico, the rate was $.01/minute.
Posted via the Android Central App
Right. only difference is it's free to call back to the U.S. when you're on Wifi (or using the Hangouts app to make VOIP calls).
Project Fi doesn't charge you to travel internationally. They just charge you by the minute if you're calling international numbers. If you call on Wifi, you get a lower rate since there's less cost to Google on routing the call.
I can clarify the first sentence to explain simply that you don't get charged to roam internationally. That's a separate statement from calling rates.
Unfortunately it's tough to say succinctly what you'll pay when calling internationally. The rates differ based on where you are, who you're calling (and where they are), and even whether you're calling a land line or mobile number. Rates also change, as I said, based on whether you're calling over Wifi or a roaming cellular network.
I would definitely try it if only I could get ahold of a nexus 6... Hopefully a good option to get off Verizon :|
Nexus 6 requirement kills it for me. Too big and in my opinion, still too expensive especially with so many great choices though I'd love to have the Fi experience with my GS3 :)
Not only that, the AMOLED display on it is weak. I've heard good things about the camera, but then again it isn't on par with its rivals either
The Nexus 6 display is not weak. I've done the side by side comparisons and I actually like the natural look of the Nexus 6 screen compared to that of the Note 4. The screen on the Note 4 just doesn't do it for me. The camera on the Nexus 6 is fine. I'm currently using manual camera and it's amazing.
Posted via Morse Code
OMG, that's hilarious
Try the note 4 on the basic display mode. You'll never go back to adaptive display. It's brilliant. Colors may seem washed out at first but once you stick with it for a day and are used to it it's amazing. Very natural tone. Can't speak about the N6 screen, as I don't have one currently... But I'm working on that. Just trying to find someone willing to trade me a 64gb nexus 6 for my 64gb s6 edge on Verizon. No takers so far :-\
Posted via my S6 Edge running Extreme Syndicate at warp speed
You don't have to speak to the Nexus 6's screen. Cartoon city, so unnatural. Can fix via root and tweaks, but that's a ridiculous solution. It's a horrible panel, the end.
You forgot to append "in my humble opinion."
Sorry but the most natural display is the most accurate, true-to-life display. What you're looking for is the most nostalgic display. Much like vinyl doesn't actually reproduce sound all that well. It just has a tone you like.
Stop it. We are not talking about hardware. We are talking about data plans. I respect your opinion usually but you are going out of your way recently to bash everything that isn't Samsung.
Posted via the Android Central App
I've noticed that as well.
Posted via Morse Code
Yeah, my wife has a note 4 and I had a nexus 6. No comparison. Note 4 was a much nicer screen.
No need for exaggerations
Every time you post I feel like your stroking your Touchwiz.
Posted via the Android Central App
Hehehe. Well played sir :)
Looks like your better days are behind you...
You can't talk about anything in any thread that's Android and not get the Sammy fanboys speaking out. You can start a palm pre thread and undoubtedly you'll end up in a Sammy thread because they all have fragile egos. They suffer from the little brother syndrome or the short man complex. They always wanna show you that they're better because the big brother (iPhone) always gets the attention.
That's because Samsung is much better than any other Android so it's easy to defend.
I spent 6 minutes signing up for this website and then another 5 minites scrolling back through the comments trying to find your post so I could tell you that you're crazy....
Samsung makes beautifully crafted devices that are complimented nicely by with their signature quality screens....
BUT....
They ruin the expierence with their sh**y interface that they pretty much force you into using by restricting key feauters that certinally COULD work without TouchWiz, but for some reason DONT...
Also the endless amount of gimmick features that really dont need to be included because all they do is hog resource... I dont need to be able to flush my toilet from my phone..
The Nexus line is by far the best choice in the Andeoid world The freedom principle that is the very foundation of the project is absolutely revolutionary not to mention the cost of the devices when compared to other. Get a $800 Note 7 or a 6P for $399 with the same build quality and performance along with the fact that its desinged by Google (manufactured by Huawei) to work beautifully with the Android OS.... In terms of overall expuerence, the Nexus wins every time. Samsung has a lot more useless tricks that it can do.... Thats about it.
To insinuate that Samsung does Android better than Google is just plain ignorant....
Strike that...reverse it.
It's not weak at all. It's actually too bright most times and I have to keep it at half or less brightness setting. Not to mention the amoled part helps save battery.
Posted via the Android Central App
You can use nexus 5x and 5p.
Posted via the Android Central App
Then get the 5X
Kaiser
Love my Fi experience so far. Just can't wait for them to figure out family plans... If they keep this going rather than using this as a catalyst to spur changes in the mobile world. Hope they do... Though we're already starting to see changes (Republic Wireless).
Posted via the Android Central App
Nexus 5 on Sprint MVNO FreedomPop with Unlimited Talk, Text, and Data for $19.99.
Or, buy a Nexus 6 at twice the price for the phone and pay a base price of $30 a month for 1GB of data.
FreedomPop has decent international plans too.
how do you get unlimited data on FreedomPop? and how would I get a FreedomPop sim?
You don't. They don't offer that. Not sure why the previous posted thinks they do :()
They do offer it. I have unlimited service through FreedomPop. It is about the only reason I use it. You get 1GB of 4G LTE service, then it gets throttled to 3G unlimited data after that. Or you can earn or pay for more 4G LTE data.
Well if we are going by that standard of "unlimited", I also have unlimited data with Cricket. As do a lot of other MVNOs
Cricket actually has a real unlimited plan now
Posted via the Android Central App
Pretty much what MetroPcs does on their service except it's throttled to 2G. I have read bad reviews and complaints regarding FreedomPop so I'm skeptical.
Me too! I'm still looking for an inexpensive cell plan, but when i stumbled upon Freedom Pop, I was really impressed by the price. Of course, I don't make any moves anymore without thorough research which includes reading customer reviews. Well, after quite a few straight up negative reviews, I stopped in my tracks and wrote them [FPop] off. From what I understand, they hit you with fees for all sorts of nonsense, from every angle! Even fees for NOT using something! (wtf?) Well, I'm not interested in bait & switch or trickery. Tell me and tell me now I say. No surprises. It really makes me angry when a company pulls the underhanded, fine print fee BS. No thank you!
I'm with Projects first now and very happy, my bill is $32 with tax if I use the 1 gig total, you get money back if you do not use all of your data.
You're lucky you have good Sprint service.. I was a former 10+yr customer..
Another good option is Ting. Another Sprint MVNO
Nexus 5 (AT&T)
In my area (Dallas) my G3 (Sprint) gets about as good speed and slightly better call connectivity than my Nexus 6 (Verizon).
Good to know, since I'm moving to Dallas soon. How is Tmo's service in Dallas? From their coverage map it seems pretty good so I think Fi in Dallas should be a great experience.
T-Mobile works great in Dallas, although I think Sprint still wins there.
FreedomPop call quality when not on wifi is really bad, because it's all VOIP based and they have a lot of hidden fees. If you use the cellular fallback, you have to pay extra. They also limit to the use of their Freedompop apps which are not well implemented. Last, they don't offer switching over between network seemlessly.
Unlimited crap is still crap
Well, Freedompop use to be less crap before they nerfed the throttled 3g speeds. Before it use to kick you down to about 512 kbps however now its down to 128k. Call Quality was touch and go however, you could use Google Voice / Facebook to make Data Calls (which sounded clearer than with there Dialer). For typical social media check in and Music Streaming it gets the job done...netflix and youtube good luck.
I've used Freedompop and Fi.
Fi uses real cell networks for calls and texts. FP doesn't. You can buy a service from FP that lets them decide whether outgoing calls go over the Sprint cell network instead of a data connection. This doesn't help with incoming calls or texts. I've had numerous inbound calls and both inbound and outbound texts just evaporate without a trace with FP. So far not the case with Fi.
In my neighborhood, FP connects to a Sprint tower quite a distance away and I get one bar of LTE that drops to 3G often. FI connects to a Sprint tower about .5 mile from me and gives me four bars of LTE, solid. Carriers often prioritize MVNO's like FP to limited numbers of towers or lesser speeds. Seems Google is on a higher rung than FP.
FP will throttle you back to lower tier Sprint 3G when you go over 1GB. In my experience this is 80-200Kb/s...note I said "K" not "M". Its okay for email and facebook updates and not for much else.
I categorize my yearlong FP experience as "okay if you don't depend on actually getting texts and calls and fine for a backup", while my few months with Fi as "good as t-mobile or sprint".
Phone prices are up to your shopping skills. I bought a Note II from FP for $160 about a year ago. On black friday this year I bought a Nexus 6 for $189. The N6 knocks the Note II out without even realizing its in the room. I ended up paying FP about $7 a month for voicemail (otherwise people can leave you VM's and you can't see that they even called, premium voice, data rollover and a few other odds and ends. My Fi bill has run about $23-24 with taxes.
Ringplus is another interesting one I'm tinkering with on an $89 LG Stylo, which other than the almost useless 8GB of storage isn't bad. So far they're giving me 1200/1200/1200 voice/text/MB LTE for free. No shenanigans with funny charges and my usage is lower than the free plan. However they offered free phone service before and then canceled many/most of the users. So whether it sticks is debatable. Its going to be my kids phone until they drop me as a user.
I'm also with RingPlus with two lines. My Moto X 2015 has a plan with 3000 minutes and texts and 2750 MB. My iPhone SE has 4000 minutes, texts, and MB.
I'll never give up my Verizon plan with unlimited data, but RingPlus makes for a perfect backup phone. Honestly, if Verizon ever took unlimited data from me, I'd probably just use RingPlus as my main line. Sprint is nowhere near as good as Verizon or AT&T, but the money I'd save every month would be worth it.
Freedompop is the worst carrier ever. You have to use their messaging app and it is slow with no functionality. If you do get the nexus 5, it is a great phone.
Love Fi too. Not sure what advantage a family plan would have -- since you pay only for the exact amount of data that you use, pooling data is not an advantage. Maybe lower base rates ($20 for first phone, $15 for second, etc.)? Or a straight flat rate per phone, like Ting's $6 per phone. Ting has been great for my "family plan" (no real family plan, just $6/mo per activated phone with pooled talk, messaging and data). The ability of Fi to use two cell networks and Wifi is a real plus over Ting or any other MVNO. Fi's unlimited talk is great, eliminates the need for the lost Google Voice capability of scheduling forwarding the Voice/Fi number to the home during the evening to save minutes. I hope Ting can compete - finer "grain" in the charges (Ting charges for by chunks, but the chunks are big, so I pay the full rate for 2GB data for 1.2GB of usage -- $10 more than .5-1GB, pay for 2000 minutes when the three users use only 1200, $17 more than 500-1000). Now that Ting has both GSM and CDMA options, Ting may be positioned to match or beat Fi on network access.
@dgemmer "Not sure what advantage a family plan would have -- since you pay only for the exact amount of data that you use, pooling data is not an advantage."
First off... If you have a family of 4 all using Fi, why would you want to manage 4 separate accounts and their data?
Secondly... with Fi you are not paying for the exact amount of data you use, you ware paying for 1GB at a time... If a family of 4 on Fi all used 1.2GBs of data in one month, currently that would cost $80 for 2GB(1.2GB) x 4 = 80GB of data... if Fi had shared data family plans this same family would save $30 because 1.2GB x 4 = 4.8GB(5GB) of data which would only be $50.
Is that true? My understanding is that they don't round up. So if you use 1.2GB, you don't pay $20 for 2GB. But $12 for 1.2GB
You are correct. They don't round up at all.
Yup, all usage is prorated.
That's not correct. You pay for exactly the amount of data you use down to the penny. That's one of their biggest selling points. My last couple bills have been $33.xx and $38.xx
You are not paying for a full GB, only partial usage. You are incorrect.
Posted via the Android Central App
Really, no kidding... that was posted 3 months ago and this article has been updated since then. Great job on being the 4th person to say my post was incorrect. Maybe another 3 months from now I can get another 4 people to say it was wrong, cause you know apparently the first 3 people wasn't enough. If I could edit my post to correct it I would.
Your comment was very wrong
Posted via the Android Central App
LOL ok captain obvious... you win the internet!
So wrong bro, very wrong :)
#trolling
Hey, just a quick heads up, your post five months ago was inaccurate. They don't round up.
Even though this is 12 months old, you were wrong then. Fi has NEVER rounded up, it has always been charger or refunded per MB used. If you used 1.01GB from day one, you would have been billed $10.10 for data.
Here's an idea to help grow Fi. Offer a family plan where its:
$10/GB for 1 phone
$9/GB for 2 phones
$8/GB for 3 phones
$7/GB for 4 phones
$6/GB for 5 phones
and $5/GB for 6+ phones
so a big family (or company) would pay $25/phone for 1GB of data or $150 per month. That is cheaper than any of the big 4 carriers.
They could launch the new pricing structure next year when we get 2 new Nexi so you'd have these wholesale plans with 5 possible phones which should help Fi become a major player compared to some of the other MVNOs.
Project Fi was okay experience for me. Price was getting expensive compared to other provider if you have multiple lines (family plan). Customer Service with Project Fi was outstanding. They were quick to resolve any problems.
I bought a Nexus 6 on Sprint. Decided to switch over to Project Fi. I tried moving back to Sprint, but they no longer had my IMEI number on their system, so I couldn't sign up with them again. They blame it on Google and told me get support from Google. Google told me that there is no problem on their side and check with Sprint. It was just back and forth. A couple of Sprint Customer Service reps didn't even know what Project Fi is. It was a lot of hassle and I didn't get anywhere.
I ended up switching over to Cricket for the $65 unlimited voice and data plan. Reception in the Wash DC is better than Sprint. $65 includes tax and all fees. Loving Cricket for now.
I think from family plan perspective they do have options, however, if you are adding more than 3 people t-mobile has a better offering with unlimited data and $15 per line with free international calling and roaming data.
