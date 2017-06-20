Don't fight with your friends and family. Let Google be the mediator at the end of every month.

Have you ever rounded up a bunch of friends to go in on a carrier subscription in an effort to save some cash on a major family plan? I personally know people who have done this, and it's akin to the same way that I stay subscribed to my family plan to save a couple of bucks. Splitting the bill at the end of each month can be a pain, however, which is why Google wants to help in an effort to convince you to come over to Project Fi.

It’s payback time. 💰 Introducing Project Fi group repay (and a limited time new member bonus) → https://t.co/eM8V13noCX pic.twitter.com/hieTiVwXid — Project Fi (@projectfi) June 20, 2017

Project Fi now offers group plans. Per the official announcement:

To take the headache out of sharing your wireless plan, today we're introducing group repay—an easier way to split your Project Fi group plan bill. Each month, we'll calculate participating members' portion of the bill, send out payment reminders, and provide a simple way for members to repay plan owners directly through Project Fi.

How nice of Google to take on the arduous task of splitting the bill. The company will even do all the math for you based on each individual's data usage. Any Project Fi plan owner or member can set up the monthly repayment reminders, too, though the plan owner will have control over the amount. There is even a payment history tracker so that you'll always have that archived information available when the inevitable dispute comes up. And if you sign up now and add a new member to your group plan, you'll both receive a free month of Fi Basics. This promotional offer is only good for a limited time, though.

Google's working hard to push Project Fi, and why wouldn't it? It's the Android maker's own carrier offering, not to mention that every new user means that there's another person in the world using a Google-branded smartphone.

What do you think? Is this something you'd benefit from as a Project Fi user?