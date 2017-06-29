We could see an expansion of device compatibility on Project Fi soon.
One of the only big frustrations with Project Fi is its limited device selection, which requires that you purchase or bring your own Pixel XL, Pixel, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X or Nexus 6 to the service. And even though it kind of works in unlocked phones, Project Fi has never explicitly supported any other phones.
But then, there was this Twitter response to some complaints about not having device choices on Project Fi.
We hear you loud and clear. Keep an eye out for a new Fi-compatible device at a mid-tier price from one of our partners later this year. https://t.co/74U3bq16pa— Project Fi (@projectfi) June 29, 2017
There are two ways you could go with this. One is that Project Fi just outed the fact that there's a new "mid-tier" Pixel (or, gasp, Nexus) coming later this year. Or slightly less excitingly, we're looking at Project Fi expanding beyond Google-branded smartphones to a at least one new device from a partner instead.
We saw a tiny glimpse of this when Project Fi added data-only SIM cards and supported any tablet that had T-Mobile LTE bands, but as we know there's far more involved with getting a phone to work on the carrier. Project Fi's unique setup of using three different carriers simultaneously while also seamlessly integrating with Wi-Fi for calls and texts takes a bit of extra work, and is one of the driving factors behind its limited compatibility currently.
We have no idea which company this "partner" may be, but no matter what we're excited to see Project Fi expand its phone offerings to a wider range of price points — and hopefully by far more than that one device going forward.
Reader comments
Project Fi to soon support new 'mid-tier' phone from a Google partner
That's the sound of a dead Nexus program hitting the floor.
But a good alternative for Fi and the legions of Nexus users on the service.
I said this somewhere in the forums sometime ago, I still think they should bring back the Nexus branding as a mid-range option and keep the Pixel as the flagship device. Nexus 5/5X style, plastic build. Hell, throw a Snapdragon 660 in there.
I love that idea. Keep the design in-house like the Pixel line, but cheap it up a bit. I'd love to see something in the vein of the Moto Z Play directly from Google: Pixel-like software updates, but a 600-series processor and a monster battery. I'd buy it in a heartbeat.
I'm guessing Motorola since some of their unlocked phones work on every carrier. But I guess we'll see soon enough.
Newer Moto's, Samsung S8's and iPhone's from the past few years could technically work on Fi.
This would be a nice option, but I'd like to see an option for Android Wear devices that have LTE and have number syncing. Right now I have a data only Project Fi SIM in my watch and it works for data, but it would be nice to also receive texts and phone calls away from the phone while still syncing it with your Project Fi number.
Well, if Google isn't going to make a mid-range phone, and they want Project Fi to succeed, then they'd better get a partner to do it. Imagine one of the main carriers deciding to only support $700 phones and up. Supposedly Virgin is doing something like that with its iPhone only policy - but maybe they support Apple's SE phones...
They have the 6s for $550 and then the SE and 6 for under $320.
I'm going with Moto. My guess is the unlocked Moto z2 play will be the phone.
It's probably the main reason I left Google Fi after a 1.5 years. Had the 6P though wife wanted a smaller phone. So we switched back to Republic Wireless with a Samsung S7 (though many other options available such as the Moto G5 Plus). Excellent phone for probably half the price of a Pixel, plus rate plans are slightly better. Only trade-off is not having the 3 carriers, though receiving very good coverage with the T-Mobile MVNO.