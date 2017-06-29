We could see an expansion of device compatibility on Project Fi soon.

One of the only big frustrations with Project Fi is its limited device selection, which requires that you purchase or bring your own Pixel XL, Pixel, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X or Nexus 6 to the service. And even though it kind of works in unlocked phones, Project Fi has never explicitly supported any other phones.

But then, there was this Twitter response to some complaints about not having device choices on Project Fi.

We hear you loud and clear. Keep an eye out for a new Fi-compatible device at a mid-tier price from one of our partners later this year. https://t.co/74U3bq16pa — Project Fi (@projectfi) June 29, 2017

There are two ways you could go with this. One is that Project Fi just outed the fact that there's a new "mid-tier" Pixel (or, gasp, Nexus) coming later this year. Or slightly less excitingly, we're looking at Project Fi expanding beyond Google-branded smartphones to a at least one new device from a partner instead.

We saw a tiny glimpse of this when Project Fi added data-only SIM cards and supported any tablet that had T-Mobile LTE bands, but as we know there's far more involved with getting a phone to work on the carrier. Project Fi's unique setup of using three different carriers simultaneously while also seamlessly integrating with Wi-Fi for calls and texts takes a bit of extra work, and is one of the driving factors behind its limited compatibility currently.

We have no idea which company this "partner" may be, but no matter what we're excited to see Project Fi expand its phone offerings to a wider range of price points — and hopefully by far more than that one device going forward.