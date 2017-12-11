Free stuff is good stuff.

The holiday season is here, and to help celebrate it, Project Fi just launched a fun little browser game that you can play from either your phone or desktop.

The game has you controlling a yellow character as they ski down a snowy slope, and your objective is to ride as long as you can without running into any trees, logs, or even a yeti. Going over the yellow ramps will give you a nice boost to increase your score even more, and after messing around with it for a few minutes, I can confirm that it's a great time-killer.

When you go to play the game, you'll be given the option to log in with your Project Fi account if you have one. There's a special gift available to those that play the game and use Project Fi, but looking through the Twitter thread for the announcement of the game, it looks like the login functionality is broken for a lot of people.

AC's Andrew Martonik managed to get logged in without any issues and was rewarded with a promo code for free in-flight Gogo Wi-Fi on one flight that needs to be redeemed by March 31, 2018. It's not huge, but free's free.

In any case, if you want to check the game out for yourself, you can play it here.