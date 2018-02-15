Google's Project Fi saw a big update this past January in the form of a new feature called "Bill Protection." This essentially gave Project Fi an $80/month unlimited plan, and just about a month since that launch, the service is gaining a couple new tricks focused on international coverage.

First off, Project Fi is now available to use in 37 additional countries – meaning that subscribers now have full coverage in over 170 different markets. New additions include the likes of Belize, Morocco, Armenia, and Nigeria, and no matter which of the supported countries you travel to, you'll still get unlimited calls and texts and pay $10 per GB of data while still being able to use Bill Protection.

The Project Fi app will also let you know if you'll be covered for an upcoming trip. This data is pulled from your Gmail account if you receive any emails regarding an upcoming international flight, and while you can turn this off in your account settings, it's a nice reminder so that you don't receive any unwanted surprises once you land in a foreign country.

I've personally still held off on subscribing to Project Fi due other carriers having better deals for large family plans, but with updates like this, it's becoming more and more enticing with each day that passes.

