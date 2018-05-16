If you're a fan of racing games, chances are you've heard of Project Cars. The first entry in the series was launched on consoles and PC back in 2015 and last September saw the release of Project Cars 2. Project Cars Go has just been announced by developer Slightly Mad Studios, and in a first for the series, will be released exclusively as a mobile title.

Alongside Gamevil, Project CARS GO will put players in the driver's seat to experience the adrenaline pumping racing game in a whole new way. The racing genre has a large, dedicated fan base, who are going to be stomping the gas pedal and burning rubber very soon.

Although Bell hints at players being able to jump into Project Cars Go "very soon", a proper release date has yet to be announced. It's also unclear if the game will be paid or free-to-play, but we'll keep an eye out for these details as they become available.

If you're a fan of the Project Cars series, are you looking forward to its expansion to mobile?

