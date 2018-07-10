Amazon has announced that Prime members who spend $10 or more in a single transaction at Whole Foods Market between July 11 and 17 will get a $10 promotional credit to use on Prime Day. To qualify for this promotion, you'll need to scan your Prime Code during checkout. You can find this in the Whole Foods Market or Amazon app once you've linked your two accounts, so be sure to do that before heading into the store.

In addition, Prime members will be able to save even more on their Whole Foods purchase with a bunch of exclusive discounts, like two for $5 organic strawberries, 30% off vitamins and supplements, BOGO Honeynut Cheerios, and more. If you use your Amazon Prime Rewards Visa, you'll get 10% cashback (up to $400) on all Whole Foods purchases between July 14 and 17.

Those who have yet to use Amazon's Prime Pantry delivery service can get a $10 discount on a $40 purchase, plus a $10 credit towards a future purchase. You can't combine these two promotions at the same time, though. You need to head into the store to qualify for the spend $10 get $10 promotion from above. There will also be in-store discounts for Prime Day on popular Alexa-enabled products like the Echo and Fire TV for those who prefer the instant gratification of walking out of an actual store with the item.

Remember, you do need to be a Prime member to take advantage of any Prime Day related promotions. If you aren't currently a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of it all without spending any money.

If you want to stay up-to-date on all things Prime Day, our friends at Thrifter have you covered. Be sure to sign up for their Prime Day newsletter now to have all the latest information, leaks, and deals delivered right to your inbox.