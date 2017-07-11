Add some color to the home with Philips Hue. Prime Day brings massive discounts to both starter kits and individual bulbs.

Whether you're thinking about adding some smart lighting to the home or need to pick up a new bulb or two to add to an already existing Philips Hue setup, Amazon UK has some enticing deals for you to gander at. Starter kits start from £89.99, which bags you a bridge and some bulbs, and individual bulbs can be picked up from just £22.49.

Here's a list of Philips Hue bulbs and packs available as part of Prime Day in the UK:

For more deals, be sure to check out the Prime Day landing page!