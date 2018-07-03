This AmazonBasics sound bar with a built-in subwoofer is down to $63.31 for Amazon Prime members. If you don't have Prime, the price will show as $79.99. Although we did see it drop to about $62 at the end of June, this is the second best price we've seen.

You know what else Prime members can take advantage of? Prime Day! Amazon has officially announced the starting day as July 16, so get ready for the onslaught of deals!

Sound bars are a great way to step up the audio of any monitor that uses built-in speakers. Obviously, this isn't going to be the same as a huge home audio system like Sonos, but if you're trying to watch a movie with tiny speakers and no boom, you're selling yourself short. Upgrade with a sound bar like this at the very least.

It's a 31.5-inch sound bar with a built-in subwoofer for better bass, Bluetooth 2.1 tech for music streaming, and full-range stereo speakers with up to 92 dB output. It has three sound modes including Standard, News, and Movie, a remote control, and wall-mounting hardware. It has 3.5 stars based on 1,542 reviews. All AmazonBasics products are covered by a one-year warranty.

If you're a cord-cutter, you can really give your TV an upgrade with this OTA antenna, too. It has a 35-mile range for just $20, and paired with this sound bar maybe you'll actually start using your TV for more than just a living room decoration piece.

