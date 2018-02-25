Amazon's Prime exclusive phone selection has grown over the past year, and the recent announcement about the removal of lock screen ads makes the phones even more enticing. LG's unlocked Q6 is down to just $159.99, but this price is only good for today. At release, it sold for $250 and more recently has sold for $200, making this the lowest price yet.

It features a 5.5-inch full HD 18:9 display, a 13MP rear camera, and has passed 14 different military-standard tests for durability, which makes it meet the MIL-STD-810G certification. Inside there is 32GB of storage, which you can expand with a microSD card. It is unlocked so you can use it with a GSM carrier of your choice.

Don't forget that this price is only good for today, February 25, so you won't want to miss out.

See at Amazon