Another great thing about true wireless earbuds is that no matter what kind of device you have, be it an Android phone or iPhone, Chromebook , smartwatch or tablet , the Bluetooth connectivity means that they will work across devices.

The best wireless earbuds enhance every screen we use, from phones to tablets to Chromebooks and laptops. Not only are they convenient, sound great, and have a pretty good battery life, but you can use them while relaxing while working or while working out! With Prime Day tech deals nearly here, we're about to see some of the best discounts on the most popular wireless earbuds.

At under $50, the Elite 65t is one of the best deals you'll find for Prime Day. These earbuds have excellent sound quality, a comfortable fit, five-hour battery life, and an IP55 rating that makes them ideal for workouts.

Best Amazon Earbud Deals

Amazon hasn't been making true wireless earbuds for very long, but the company's attempts with the Echo Buds are a smashing success. The noise reduction/cancelation is excellent, as is the ambient pass-through mode, and they are comfortable enough to wear for hours on end. Plus, you can ask Alexa to change the song, increase the volume, or remind you to get back to work!

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | $40 at Amazon Choose between a wired charging case or wireless charging case with the new Amazon Echo Buds. These upgraded earbuds offer active noise-cancellation and last for up to 15 hours while traveling using the charging case. Plus, they work with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. For Prime Day, they're already $40 off, down to $80 for the wired charging version and $100 for the wireless charging case. $80 at Amazon

Best Apple Earbud Deals

Apple didn't invent the truly wireless earbud category, but it sure did a lot to popularize the genre and form factor! AirPods are the most ubiquitous earbuds that you'll see, and while they may be popular, they're also quite good. They have long battery life, fit most ear types well (especially the AirPods Pro), and they are dead simple to set up and pair with your Apple devices. Not an iPhone user? Don't worry — the AirPods work well and sound great with any Bluetooth device!

Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case | $40 off at Amazon The original AirPods set the tone for how modern-day wireless earbuds should behave, sound, and look. Their small charging case fits just about any pocket, and Apple device users can invoke Siri hands-free. They instantly pair with your Apple devices and seamlessly transition across Apple products. But don't fret, Android and Windows users, the AirPods are still great Bluetooth earbuds for your gear as well! $119 at Amazon Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case | $40 off at Amazon Upgrade to the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case. These are nearly identical to the standard AirPods above but include an improved charging case that can wirelessly charge. Today's deal at Amazon saves you almost $40 instantly. $160 at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro | $60 off at Amazon Many Apple reviewers, fans, and even critics called the AirPods Pro the best Apple product in recent years, and several of my colleagues at Android Central even swear by them. With their silicone tips, they fit and feel better than the regular AirPods, and their active noise cancellation and adaptive EQ technology are second to none. $190 at Amazon Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds | $55 off at Amazon If you're looking for workout earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro are a stellar choice. The ear-hook design ensures they don't fall out, you get easy-to-use controls on each earbud, and they include the Apple H1 chip for standout sound quality. Oh, and you get nine-hour battery life and fast charging — a 5-minute charge gives you 1.5 hours of music playback. $145 at Amazon

Best Samsung Earbud Deals

Since Samsung makes some of the best smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets in the Android space, it's no surprise that they also make some of the best wireless earbuds around.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro | $30 off at Amazon Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds Pro usually come with a top-of-the-line price, too, but for Prime Day they're discounted $30 to $170, making them much more accessible. These are some of the best-sounding and most comfortable wireless earbuds on the market, and they work great with both Samsung phones and other Android devices. They're even pretty good with iPhones (though we'd still recommend AirPods). $170 at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | $60 off at Amazon Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live are the dark horse of the company's headphone lineup, since they look more like beans than earbuds and they're completely open, making them perfect for casual, long-term listening. But being open comes with drawbacks — even with active noise cancelation, you're not going to want to use these in loud, busy public spaces unless you're OK cranking up the volume. But for runs, calls, or anything that doesn't require too much boosting, these are a great choice. $110 at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds+ | $65 off at Amazon The Galaxy Buds+ are the next step in the evolution of Samsung's wireless earbuds, and these are even better than the already great originals. The battery life jumped to a whopping 11 hours of nonstop music, with 11 more available from the charging case. These also fit and sound even better than the first generation, with great noise cancellation and Ambient Aware 2 technology to let you hear a bit of the outside world when you need to. $85 at Amazon

Other great earbud deals

Don't think that the sun rises and sets with the big tech giants; there are many, many other companies making excellent wireless earbuds. Some of our favorites to check for during Prime Day include these from Jabra, Anker and 1More, but don't forget to check out some of the less expensive, less well-known brands making affordable wireless earbuds.

Jabra Elite 65t | $33 off at Amazon The Jabra Elite 65t delivers excellent sound quality, a comfortable fit, five-hour battery life, IP55 rating for workouts, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. For what you're paying here, these are an absolute steal. $47 at Amazon Jabra Elite Active 75t | $60 off at Amazon The Elite Active 75t provide a tight fit that's great for workouts, IP55 rating, incredible ANC, and a lightweight design that includes wireless charging. $120 at Amazon Sony WF-SP800N | $112 off at Amazon The WF-SP800N are among the best wireless workout earbuds you can buy today, delivering the same audio quality as the WF-1000XM3, IP55 water resistance, nine-hour battery life, and a secure fit. $88 at Amazon Sony WF-1000XM3 | $82 off at Amazon Sony's new WF-1000XM4 are about to come out, but they're also $300. If you want the next-best thing in ANC earbuds, Sony's last-gen WF-1000XM3 earbuds sound just as good as block out just as much, but they lack the smaller form factor and water resistance of the newer generation. Still, at under $200, these are an absolute steal for Prime Day. $148 at Amazon Anker Soundcore Life P2 | $18 off at Amazon Anker's Soundcore brand is a low-key big name, in that people may recognize the parent company but not the subsidiary. No matter, the Soundcore brand makes some of our favorite and top-rated Bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds at various price points. These entry-level Life P2s make a great first pair of wireless headphones or even a nice backup pair for your more expensive buds. $32 at Amazon Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 | $28 off at Amazon If you ever wished for a pair of Apple Airpods that were more comfortable and came in a cool black and red colorway, well, you're in luck. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 are generally more affordable than AirPods, but the current discount saves you an added $20! $52 at Amazon Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro | $30 off at Amazon The Liberty Air 2 Pro build on the design of the regular model but include a host of new innovations. You get ANC for one thing, and a highly customizable sound signature that's one of the best in this category. These earbuds also last seven hours between charges, and just a 15-minute charge lets you rock out for another three hours. $100 at Amazon

Which wireless earbuds should you buy?

Wireless earbuds are a very personal piece of technology, so you should definitely read our produce reviews (linked above where available) to see what our experts thought of the fit, feel, and sound. That being said, we've included these earbuds on this list for a reason — that we think they're among the best you can buy today!

Unless you absolutely have to have a pair of Apple AirPods, then I would recommend either the Amazon Echo Buds or the 1More ColorBuds. Both are a great value, have long battery life, feel comfortable, and sound superb. If you're looking for the ultimate value, Jabra's Elite 65t is a fantastic deal at under $50, and the Elite Active 75t are similarly great at $120. Sony's WF-SP800N is also an easy recommendation; these are the best workout earbuds available right now, and you can get your hands on them for just $88.

